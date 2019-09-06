JAN AKKERMAN: previsto per ottobre il nuovo album ''Close Beauty''

|
Il settantaduenne chitarrista olandese Jan Akkerman (ex-Focus) ha annunciato per il 25 ottobre la pubblicazione, tramite Mascot Label Group, del suo nuovo album Close Beauty. Di seguito potete ascoltare Tommy's Anniversary.
Tracklist:
01. Spiritual Privacy (Sunset Tango)
02. Beyond the Horizon
03. Reunion
04. Close Beauty
05. Retrospection (Emotional Debris / The Power Behind the Throne / Hear the Trees Whistle for the Dog / Euridice)
06. Passagaglia
07. Tommy’s Anniversary
08. Don Giovanni
09. Meanwhile in St. Tropez
10. French Pride
11. Fromage
12. Good Body Every Evening