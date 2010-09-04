HALFORD: un brano dal prossimo album sul Natale

|
Il vocalist dei Judas Priest, Rob Halford - il prossimo 18 ottobre - vedrà pubblicato dalla Legacy Recordings Celestial. Questo è il suo secondo album da solista a tema natalizio.
La formazione sarà la stessa di Halford 3: Winter Songs (risalente a dieci anni fa) ma, stavolta uscirà con la dicitura Rob Halford with Family & Friends.
A lato la copertina, a seguire i titoli dei brani che lo andranno a comporre.
01. Celestial
02. Donner and Blitzen
03. God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
04. Away in a Manger
05. Morning Star
06. Deck the Halls
07. Joy to the World
08. O Little Town of Bethlehem
09. Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
10. The First Noel
11. Good King Wenceslas
12. Protected By the Light
Qui sotto la performance di uno dei quattro inediti presenti nel disco, Donner and Blitzen.