NILE: brano e dettagli dal prossimo album

Il nuovo album dei Nile
s'intitola Vile Nilotic Rites
e uscirà il 1° novembre per la Nuclear Blast Records
.
Il disco è stato registrato e prodotto direttamente dall'unico membro fondatore della band rimasto, Karl Sanders
, ai Serpent Headed Studios
di Greenville (South Carolina). Ad eccezione della batteria, questa registrata negli Esoteron Music Studios
di Atene da Jim Touras
e George Dovolos
. Il tutto è stato mixato e masterizzato da Mark Lewis
agli MRL Studios
. La copertina, invece, è opera di Michał "Xaay" Loranc
.
Per l'occasione è stata diffusa anche l'opener del disco, Long Shadows of Dread
, che potrete ascoltare nel player in basso.
A lato la cover dell'album, a seguire la tracklist.01. Long Shadows of Dread
02. The Oxford Handbook of Savage Genocidal Warfare
03. Vile Nilotic Rites
04. Seven Horns of War
05. That Which Is Forbidden
06. Snake Pit Mating Frenzy
07. Revel in Their Suffering
08. Thus Sayeth the Parasites of the Mind
09. Where Is the Wrathful Sky
10. The Imperishable Stars Are Sickened
11. We Are Cursed
Ricordiamo che, la band statunitense - durante il mese corrente - nel A Vile Desolate Sands Tour
(con Hate Eternal
, Vitriol
e Omophagia
) suonerà per tre volte in Italia: news
.