MAGIC KINGDOM: svelati i primi dettagli del prossimo album

I Magic Kingdom hanno svelato, tramite un post sulla propria pagina Facebook, i dettagli del loro quinto album che avrà come titolo MetAlmighty e che uscirà il 13 novembre tramite la Marquee Avalon per i mercati giapponese ed asiatico, mentre il 22 novembre tramite la AFM Records per i restanti mercati.
Tracklist:
01. Unleash The Dragon
02. Wizards And Witches
03. In The Den Of The Mountain Trolls
04. Fear My Fury
05. Rise From The Ashes, Demon
06. MetAlmighty
07. So Fragile
08. Temple Of No Gods
09. Just A Good Man
10. Dark Night, Dark Thoughts
11. King Without A Crown
12 Just A Good Man( Symphonic version, Japan bonus)