SIGNUM REGIS: annunciato il nuovo album
09/09/2019 - 07:46 (32 letture)

RECENSIONI
75
78
ALTRE NOTIZIE
09/09/2019 - 07:46
SIGNUM REGIS: annunciato il nuovo album
22/01/2016 - 10:10
SIGNUM REGIS: nuovo video online
29/04/2015 - 18:26
SIGNUM REGIS: guarda il nuovo video, a breve un EP
18/09/2013 - 15:44
SIGNUM REGIS: ecco i dettagli del nuovo album
03/08/2008
SIGNUM REGIS: nuovo brano in streaming
ULTIME NOTIZIE
09/09/2019 - 11:54
DESTRAGE: si separano dal bassista
09/09/2019 - 11:30
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH: live il 16 febbraio all'Alcatraz con Megadeth e Bad Wolves
09/09/2019 - 11:19
COCHISE: tutti i dettagli del nuovo album in uscita a ottobre
09/09/2019 - 11:08
JACK SONNI: l'ex-Dire Straits dal vivo il 17 settembre a Milano
09/09/2019 - 11:01
LIFE OF AGONY: online il video di "Lay Down"
09/09/2019 - 10:42
QUIET RIOT: si separano da James Durbin, rientra Jizzy Pearl
09/09/2019 - 10:26
NWOIBM FEST: il 12 ottobre a Frosinone per la quarta edizione, ecco il programma
09/09/2019 - 10:17
DYNAMIC IMPULSE: ecco il video di "Bad Blood"
09/09/2019 - 08:28
DYSANGELIUM: ad ottobre il nuovo album, disponibile il brano ''Homo Larvalis''
09/09/2019 - 08:17
AWAKE THE DREAMER: ecco il terzo brano dall'album ''Damaged Souls''
 
