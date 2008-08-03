SIGNUM REGIS: annunciato il nuovo album

|
I Signum Regis hanno annunciato, tramite la propria pagina Facebook, che il prossimo 22 novembre avverrà la pubblicazione del loro nuovo album The Seal Of A New World. La distribuzione è curata dall'etichetta Beyond The Storm Productions e di seguito potete vedere il lyric video di I Always Go All-In.
Tracklist:
01. Kings Of The Underground
02. Prisoner’s Elegy
03. I Always Go All-In
04. The City Of God
05. The Seal Of A New World
06. A Memory
07. Phantasmagoria
08. Let Freedom Ring
09. Never Surrender
10. Fly Away
11. Shalom
12. Scheme Of Lies (bonus)