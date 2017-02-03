Di seguito è possibile visualizzare la clip di Lay Down
, nuovo brano dei Life Of Agony
. Come già annunciato
nelle scorse settimane, il gruppo pubblicherà il sesto album della carriera, The Sound of Scars
, l'11 ottobre via Napalm Records
.
La band commenta così il brano appena uscito:
"It’s an anthem for survivors. We’ve all been through situations in our lives where everything seems completely hopeless. ‘Lay Down‘ is about believing in yourself when no one else will. Times when you really have to dig down deep to find that that last ounce of strength to keep on going
".