COCHISE: tutti i dettagli del nuovo album in uscita a ottobre

La formazione grunge metal polacca dei Cochise tornerà sul mercato in autunno con un nuovo album: Exit: A Good Day To Die, questo il titolo del disco, sarà disponibile dal 18 ottobre in Europa con pubblicazione a cura di Metal Mind Productions. Si tratterà del sesto full-length della band, successore di Swans & Lions del 2018.
Di lato è possibile visualizzare la copertina del disco, realizzata dall'artista Andrzej Pągowski. Ecco di seguito la tracklist:
1. Bad Animal/s
2. Last Ride
3. Blast of the Sun
4. Space of Love
5. Pustki
6. Karzeł
7. W pomroczach
8. Superstar
9. Ring O’roses
10. The Weeping Song
11. Oceany
Il chitarrista Wojtek Napora dichiara:
Our new album will have a lot in common with Cochise’s previous albums, especially with "Swans & Lions". The same line-up, the same way of recording (drums in Studio Hertz, the rest in "Nagrywatornia"), a similar way of composing. However, there will be some differences. After all, we don't want to record Swans & Lions II (laughs). First of all, after a few years break we have returned to our native language in some texts. We also established again a closer "contact" with Indians. It is thanks to Andrzej Pągowski who designed wonderful cover Artwork".
Paweł Małaszyński, cantante del gruppo, aggiunge:
"The title of the album was taken from a documentary film about the cultural assimilation of Indians and their fight for human rights with white people. Dennis Banks, leader of the American Indian Movement, said these words in court in Custer, South Dakota in January 1973. "Today is a good day to die because it contains all my life." This refers to the possibilities that arised from reviewing of life and finishing what remained still open. For Cochise, some doors still remain open…".