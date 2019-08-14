AEGRUS: ascolta un nuovo estratto dal terzo album

Grazie al player riportato in anteprima qui
è possibile ascoltare in streaming Ascending Shadows
, nuovo singolo dei finlandesi Aegrus
.
Ricordiamo che il quartetto black metal pubblicherà In Manus Satanas
, nuovo e terzo album della carriera, l'11 ottobre via Saturnal Records
. Ne riportiamo nuovamente la tracklist e il primo singolo Nemesis
:1. Hymn To The Firewinged One
2. Nightspirit Theosis
3. Gestalt Of Perdition
4. At The Altar Of Twilight
5. Ascending Shadows
6. Nemesis
7. The Black Wings Upon Me
8. In Manus Satanas