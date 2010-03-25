ANACRUSIS: tutti i dettagli delle ristampe dei quattro album in studio

Attraverso Facebook
, gli Anacrusis
hanno dato il via ai pre-order per la ristampa del loro catalogo da parte della Metal Blade Records
:
La pubblicazione avverrà il 27 settembre per il primo (Suffering Hour
) e il secondo album (Reason
) e, il 15 di novembre per i successivi Manic Impressions
e Screams and Whispers
.
Come annunciato, le versioni demo dei brani saranno presenti solo nell'edizione in CD.Suffering Hour
(1988)01. Present Tense
02. Imprisoned
03. R.O.T. (Reign of Terror)
04. Butchers Block
05. A World to Gain
06. Frigid Bitch
07. Fighting Evil
08. Twisted Cross
09. Annihilation Complete – Disemboweled
10. NIB
- cover dei Black Sabbath
/ Munsters Theme
(sigla di Jack Marshall
per la serie TV I mostri
)11. Frigid Bitch (demo del 1986)12. Vulture’s Prey (demo del 1987)13. Pendulum (demo del 1987)14. Apocalypse (demo del 1987)Reason
(1990)01. Stop Me
02. Terrified
03. Not Forgotten
04. Wrong
05. Silent Crime
06. Misshapen Intent
07. Afraid to Feel
08. Child Inside
09. Vital
10. Quick to Doubt
11. Killing My Mind
12. Injustice
13. Wrong (demo del 1989)14. Quick to Doubt (demo del 1989)Manic Impressions
(1991)01. Paint a Picture
02. I Love the World
- cover dei New Model Army03. Something Real
04. Dream Again
05. Explained Away
06. Still Black
07. What You Became
08. Our Reunion
09. Idle Hours
10. Far Too Long
11. Tools of Separation (demo del 1990)12. Paint a Picture (demo del 1990)13. (Grey Is) Still Black (demo del 1990)14. Far Too Long (demo del 1990)Screams and Whispers
(1993)01. Sound the Alarm
02. Sense of Will
03. Too Many Prophets
04. Release
05. Division
06. Tools of Separation
07. Grateful
08. A Screaming Breath
09. My Soul’s Affliction
10. Driven
11. Brotherhood
12. Release (remix)13. Sound the Alarm (demo del 1992)14. Forsaken (demo del 1992)14. Brotherhood (demo creato con la tastiera nel 1992)
Ecco qui l'indirizzo per il Metal Blade Merch
e quello per il mercato europeo: Kings Road
.