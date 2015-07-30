SHRINE OF INSANABILIS: il secondo album uscirà a ottobre, ecco i dettagli e il singolo

|
A quattro anni dall'esordio con Disciples of the Void e a tre dall'EP Tombs Opened by Fervent Tongues... Earth's Final Necropolis, i blackster tedeschi Shrine Of Insanabilis annunciano il loro ritorno con l'album Vast Vortex Litanies, atteso per il 17 ottobre con pubblicazione a cura di W.T.C. Productions.
Di lato è riportata la copertina del disco, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Parallax Endeavour
2. Lusting After a Burning Star
3. The Last-Born Tyrant
4. Vertex
5. Mother and Executioner
6. Invisible. Infinite. Inexorable
7. Verdict
Oltre a ciò, la band presenta in streaming il primo singolo estratto Vertex, riportato in basso: