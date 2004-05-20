      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Il Blu-ray con il poster della locandina del film
La copertina del live
L'edizione in CD
Una delle versioni in vinile
SLAYER: i dettagli di ''The Repentless Killogy''
13/09/2019 - 17:03 (152 letture)

DraKe
Venerdì 13 Settembre 2019, 20.05.04
2
Io mi sento un po' spaesato da queste ultime uscite, mi riferisco alla tendenza a creare dei mini cortometraggi anziché i classici video musicali...quello di Lindemann e Tagtgren poi è tutto basato su quell'aspetto perché musicalmente mi sembra del tutto trascurabile. Quindi mi chiedo: verso cosa si sta evolvendo questa tendenza?
Masterburner
Venerdì 13 Settembre 2019, 17.13.38
1
ma c'è anche Rupert Shamenna?
25/11/2018
Live Report
SLAYER + LAMB OF GOD + ANTHRAX + OBITUARY
Mediolanum Forum, Assago (MI), 20/11/2018
17/07/2016
Live Report
SLAYER + AMON AMARTH + THE SHRINE
Ippodromo delle Capannelle, Roma, 12/07/2016
12/11/2015
Live Report
SLAYER + ANTHRAX + KVELERTAK
Alcatraz, Milano (MI) , 05/11/2015
18/06/2014
Live Report
SLAYER + ANTHRAX
Live Club, Trezzo sull'Adda (MI), 15/06/2014
21/06/2013
Live Report
SLAYER
Atlantico Live, Roma, 17/06/2013
08/03/2013
Articolo
SLAYER
Silent Scream - L'analisi dei testi
04/09/2011
Articolo
SLAYER
I serial killer nei testi della band
09/07/2011
Live Report
THE BIG 4 - METALLICA - SLAYER - MEGADETH - ANTHRAX
Arena Fiera, Rho (MI), 06/07/2011
13/06/2011
Articolo
SLAYER
La biografia, seconda parte
29/05/2011
Articolo
SLAYER
La biografia, prima parte
22/05/2011
Articolo
SLAYER
Jeff Hanneman, la biografia
04/05/2011
Articolo
SLAYER
Kerry King, la biografia
29/04/2011
Articolo
SLAYER
Dave Lombardo, la biografia
07/04/2011
Live Report
SLAYER + MEGADETH + SADIST
Atlantico, Roma, 03/04/2011
29/03/2011
Articolo
SLAYER
Tom Araya, la biografia
 
13/09/2019 - 17:03
SLAYER: i dettagli di ''The Repentless Killogy''
15/03/2019 - 20:30
METHEDRAS: supporteranno gli Slayer per una data in Romania
24/12/2018 - 10:47
WACKEN OPEN AIR: aggiunti Slayer ed Anthrax
12/12/2018 - 10:45
METALLIZED: pubblicate le playlist con Slayer, Deeds of Flesh e molto altro
03/12/2018 - 13:02
ROCK THE CASTLE: confermati Slayer e Phil Anselmo che suonerà solo pezzi dei Pantera
03/12/2018 - 08:52
SLAYER: Gary Holt lascia il tour, Phil Demmel lo sostituirà
25/06/2018 - 13:22
HELLFEST: ecco le date dell'edizione 2019 con Manowar, Slayer e altri
11/05/2018 - 10:32
SLAYER: unica data in Italia a novembre
22/01/2018 - 16:57
SLAYER: pronti per il tour d'addio?
07/09/2017 - 11:26
ALMANAC: posticipata l'uscita di 'Kingslayer', ecco la tracklist
13/09/2019 - 19:03
LACUNA COIL: disponibile il video di ''Reckless''
13/09/2019 - 18:36
AS I LAY DYING: il video di ''Blinded''
13/09/2019 - 17:00
LINDEMANN: il video di ''Steh auf'' dal prossimo album
13/09/2019 - 16:00
WEDNESDAY 13: il visualizer del brano con Alice Cooper
13/09/2019 - 15:00
THE WHO: nuovo album e primo estratto
13/09/2019 - 12:38
KISSIN` DYNAMITE: rivelato il nuovo singolo ''Cadillac Maniac''
13/09/2019 - 12:32
SASCHA PAETH`S MASTERS OF CEREMONY: guarda il video di ''Die Just A Little''
13/09/2019 - 12:29
INSOMNIUM: presentano il video di ''Heart Like A Grave''
13/09/2019 - 12:09
SHRINE OF INSANABILIS: il secondo album uscirà a ottobre, ecco i dettagli e il singolo
13/09/2019 - 12:01
VOICE OF RUIN: ecco il video di "Salem"
 
