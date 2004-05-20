SLAYER: i dettagli di ''The Repentless Killogy''

|
L'8 novembre la Nuclear Blast pubblicherà The Repentless Killogy, una sorta di cortometraggio (scritto e diretto dall'autore dei tre videoclip realizzati per l'ultimo album Repentless, BJ McDonnell) che sarà accompagnato dal Live at the Forum in Inglewood, CA.
Questo sarà disponibile anche nella versione audio, come nuovo album dal vivo della band statunitense.
La performance degli Slayer risalente al 5 agosto 2017 nel Los Angeles Forum, invece, è stata ripresa dal noto regista di videoclip Wayne Isham.
Ecco la tracklist completa:
The Repentless Killogy
01. A Lone Burial
02. You Against You
03. Repentless
04. Pride In Prejudice
05. The Hand Brotherhood
06. Poor Richard
07. David's Heart
08. Elizabeth
09. William's Winch
10. The Angel
11. There You Are Luther
12. Denouement
13. Credits
Live at the Forum in Inglewood, CA
01. Delusions of Saviour
02. Repentless
03. The Antichrist
04. Disciple
05. Post Mortem
06. Hate Worldwide
07. War Ensemble
08. When the Stillness Comes
09. You Against You
10. Mandatory Suicide
11. Hallowed Point
12. Dead Skin Mask
13. Born of Fire
14. Cast the First Stone
15. Bloodline
16. Seasons in the Abyss
17. Hell Awaits
18. South of Heaven
19. Raining Blood
20. Chemical Warfare
21. Angel of Death