      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina dell'EP
Clicca per ingrandire
Exmortus
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

20/09/19
KURGAN
Yggdrasil Burns

20/09/19
LEE AARON
Power, Soul, Rock N Roll

20/09/19
AWAKE THE DREAMER
Damaged Souls

20/09/19
BULLRING
Break Down the Gate

20/09/19
AS I LAY DYING
Shaped by Fire

20/09/19
BRETUS
Aion Tetra

20/09/19
SNOW BURIAL
Ostrava

20/09/19
MONOLORD
No Comfort

20/09/19
URN
Iron Will of Power

20/09/19
MYSTERY BLUE
8red

CONCERTI

17/09/19
JACK SONNI + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

19/09/19
DER WEG EINER FREIHEIT + DOWNFALL OF GAIA
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

19/09/19
NILE + HATE ETERNAL + VITRIOL + OMOPHAGIA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

20/09/19
LIGHT THIS CITY
DAGDA - RETORBIDO (PV)

20/09/19
SOTO + GUEST TBA
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

20/09/19
RAM + VULTURE + INDIAN NIGHTMARE
DEDOLOR MUSIC HQ - ROVELLASCA (CO)

20/09/19
NILE + HATE ETERNAL + VITRIOL + OMOPHAGIA
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

20/09/19
S.R.L. + VIOLENT INNER PROTEST + ORGANIC ILLUSION
SAXA BEACH - PORTO S. ELPIDIO (FM)

20/09/19
HORRID + STIGE
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

21/09/19
NILE + HATE ETERNAL + VITRIOL + OMOPHAGIA
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)
EXMORTUS: nuovo EP a ottobre, ecco i dettagli e un brano
16/09/2019 - 09:16 (12 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
16/09/2019 - 09:16
EXMORTUS: nuovo EP a ottobre, ecco i dettagli e un brano
02/06/2018 - 02:44
EXMORTUS: nuovo brano ascoltabile in streaming
05/05/2018 - 07:16
EXMORTUS: guarda il nuovo video
05/04/2018 - 20:06
EXMORTUS: ecco un nuovo lyric video
21/03/2018 - 18:24
EXMORTUS: fissata la data di pubblicazione del nuovo disco
08/01/2018 - 11:22
EXMORTUS: iniziate le registrazioni del nuovo disco
14/02/2017 - 15:14
EXMORTUS: disponibile il video di ''For The Horde''
20/04/2016 - 09:07
EXMORTUS: guarda il nuovo video
08/01/2016 - 20:38
EXMORTUS: guarda un nuovo video
19/12/2015 - 13:32
EXMORTUS: online il video di 'Appassionata'
ULTIME NOTIZIE
16/09/2019 - 09:34
UNAUSSPRECHLICHEN KULTEN: disponibile il brano "The Evil Out of Control"
16/09/2019 - 09:26
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA: ascolta il singolo "Please Say No"
16/09/2019 - 09:08
IN THIS MOMENT: presentano live l'inedito "Legacy"
15/09/2019 - 22:13
IMMINENCE: disponibile la versione acustica di ''Saturated Soul''
15/09/2019 - 22:04
DIE GRUNE WELLE: a novembre il nuovo album
15/09/2019 - 13:22
ENDSEEKER: presentato il video di ''The Harvest''
15/09/2019 - 11:24
LOUDNESS: una data in Italia ad aprile
15/09/2019 - 11:16
DICTATED: online il lyric video di "Thalasso"
15/09/2019 - 11:08
BREAK ME DOWN: presentano il singolo "Your Game"
15/09/2019 - 10:58
VIKRAM: ecco i dettagli e un brano da "Behind the Mask I" in uscita a ottobre
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     