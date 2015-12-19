EXMORTUS: nuovo EP a ottobre, ecco i dettagli e un brano

|
A un anno dalla pubblicazione del full-length The Sound of Steel, i californiani Exmortus torneranno sul mercato il 25 ottobre con il nuovo EP Legions of the Undead, con uscita a cura di M-Theory Audio.
Il disco è stato registrato insieme al produttore Zack Ohren (Machine Head, Warbringer, Immolation) presso gli Sharkbite Studios di Oakland. All'interno della tracklist, riportata di seguito, sono presenti le cover di Beetlejuice (di Danny Elfman), Psycho Theme (di Bernard Hermann) e Night On Bald Mountain (del compositore russo Modest Mussorgsky).
Tracklist:
1. Legions of the Undead
2. Swallow Your Soul
3. Beetlejuice
4. Psycho Theme
5. Night on Bald Mountain
In basso è ascoltabile l'estratto Swallow Your Soul: