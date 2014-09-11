CORROSION OF CONFORMITY: al lavoro sul nuovo materiale

|
I Corrosion Of Conformity hanno pubblicato lo scorso anno No Cross No Crown, album che ha visto il ritorno di Pepper Keenan alla chitarra e dietro al microfono. Stando alle recenti dichiarazioni del bassista Mike Dean nel contesto di un'intervista con WAAF, il gruppo sta lentamente procedendo con la stesura dei riff e dei testi che andranno a comporre il prossimo disco. Dean aggiunge che la band prevede di pubblicare l'album di inediti nel 2020.
Di seguito gli estratti dell'intervista:
"We're going to be touring on into the spring, and [then] I think it's time to get to work on another record. There could be a left turn, because we haven't really gotten to that intersection yet. We do a little bit of jamming live, so we want to incorporate some of those places that we've come up with through improvisation and started solidifying a little bit within the jam. Maybe there's subtle ways that we'll be playing older songs where we get an idea about where we're going — particularly if we use John Green to play drums. Should that happen, there's definitely a few ideas developing. It just depends… there's people squirreling some riffs right now, squirreling some lyrics. I don't see any real drastic departures.
Maybe a few surprises… It's about generating some content and taking a little step back and seeing what stuff you're going to work on, being a little critical but not trying to prescribe ahead of time what the agenda is, other than we want to make some music that expresses where we're at right now, and we want to make sure it's good [and] that we want to listen to it… If somebody has a real strong Roger Waters-like agenda, that would be cool — we could try that and follow that where it goes — but I think it's really more about, 'Okay, we have this song and that song and that song. How can we make them the best they can be and string them together in a way that reminds you of an album that you heard when you were a kid, when the concept of an album being a unified thing was more prevalent that it is today?"