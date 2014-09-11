      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Corrosion Of Conformity
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

20/09/19
EXHORDER
Mourn the Southern Skies

20/09/19
AWAKE THE DREAMER
Damaged Souls

20/09/19
URN
Iron Will of Power

20/09/19
KADAVAR
For the Dead Travel Fast

20/09/19
MONOLORD
No Comfort

20/09/19
TUNGSTEN
We Will Rise

20/09/19
BULLRING
Break Down the Gate

20/09/19
COFFINS
Beyond The Circular Demise

20/09/19
LEE AARON
Power, Soul, Rock N Roll

20/09/19
SNOW BURIAL
Ostrava

CONCERTI

17/09/19
JACK SONNI + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

19/09/19
DER WEG EINER FREIHEIT + DOWNFALL OF GAIA
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

19/09/19
NILE + HATE ETERNAL + VITRIOL + OMOPHAGIA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

20/09/19
LIGHT THIS CITY
DAGDA - RETORBIDO (PV)

20/09/19
SOTO + GUEST TBA
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

20/09/19
RAM + VULTURE + INDIAN NIGHTMARE
DEDOLOR MUSIC HQ - ROVELLASCA (CO)

20/09/19
NILE + HATE ETERNAL + VITRIOL + OMOPHAGIA
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

20/09/19
S.R.L. + VIOLENT INNER PROTEST + ORGANIC ILLUSION
SAXA BEACH - PORTO S. ELPIDIO (FM)

20/09/19
HORRID + STIGE
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

21/09/19
NILE + HATE ETERNAL + VITRIOL + OMOPHAGIA
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY: al lavoro sul nuovo materiale
17/09/2019 - 10:57 (7 letture)

RECENSIONI
69
68
75
87
92
92
ARTICOLI
21/06/2018
Live Report
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY
Santeria Social Club, Milano, 17/06/2018
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
17/09/2019 - 10:57
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY: al lavoro sul nuovo materiale
27/02/2019 - 19:35
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY: al posto dei Trivium nella data italiana degli Slipknot
16/03/2018 - 18:14
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY: aggiunta una data a Milano
07/03/2018 - 09:30
CONVERGE: a giugno live a Roma con i Corrosion Of Conformity
12/01/2018 - 17:31
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY: ecco il video di ''The Luddite''
01/12/2017 - 08:04
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY: online un nuovo video
10/11/2017 - 18:00
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY: a gennaio il nuovo disco, ecco i dettagli ed un brano
23/09/2017 - 09:19
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY: morto l'ex-cantante Eric Eycke
15/10/2015 - 17:34
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY: firmato accordo con la Nuclear Blast Entertainment
11/09/2014 - 14:40
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY: guarda il nuovo video
ULTIME NOTIZIE
17/09/2019 - 11:02
VISION DIVINE: disponibile il primo singolo dal nuovo album
17/09/2019 - 11:00
THE FLOWER KINGS: un brano e tutti i dettagli su ''Waiting for Miracles''
17/09/2019 - 10:42
RAISED FIST: tornano a novembre con "Anthems", ecco un brano
17/09/2019 - 10:27
VULTUR (GR): svelata la titletrack del prossimo disco
17/09/2019 - 10:17
INFIRMITY: ascolta un nuovo brano dal debutto
16/09/2019 - 22:22
OZZY OSBOURNE: registrati nove pezzi per un prossimo album
16/09/2019 - 20:33
HATE & MERDA: ad ottobre un nuovo EP
16/09/2019 - 20:29
BLUT AUS NORD: ascolta un nuovo brano
16/09/2019 - 19:23
IVORY TOWER: guarda il nuovo video
16/09/2019 - 19:09
EREB ALTOR: presentato il brano ''Prepare For War''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     