      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Count Raven
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

20/09/19
EXHORDER
Mourn the Southern Skies

20/09/19
KADAVAR
For the Dead Travel Fast

20/09/19
AS I LAY DYING
Shaped by Fire

20/09/19
TUNGSTEN
We Will Rise

20/09/19
MYSTERY BLUE
8red

20/09/19
AWAKE THE DREAMER
Damaged Souls

20/09/19
LEE AARON
Power, Soul, Rock N Roll

20/09/19
URN
Iron Will of Power

20/09/19
MONOLORD
No Comfort

20/09/19
BULLRING
Break Down the Gate

CONCERTI

17/09/19
JACK SONNI + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

19/09/19
DER WEG EINER FREIHEIT + DOWNFALL OF GAIA
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

19/09/19
NILE + HATE ETERNAL + VITRIOL + OMOPHAGIA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

20/09/19
LIGHT THIS CITY
DAGDA - RETORBIDO (PV)

20/09/19
SOTO + GUEST TBA
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

20/09/19
RAM + VULTURE + INDIAN NIGHTMARE
DEDOLOR MUSIC HQ - ROVELLASCA (CO)

20/09/19
NILE + HATE ETERNAL + VITRIOL + OMOPHAGIA
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

20/09/19
S.R.L. + VIOLENT INNER PROTEST + ORGANIC ILLUSION
SAXA BEACH - PORTO S. ELPIDIO (FM)

20/09/19
HORRID + STIGE
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

21/09/19
NILE + HATE ETERNAL + VITRIOL + OMOPHAGIA
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)
COUNT RAVEN: interrotte le registrazioni dell'album per problemi di salute di Dan Fondelius
17/09/2019 - 11:26 (71 letture)

Legalisedrugsandmurder
Martedì 17 Settembre 2019, 13.12.16
1
Forza Dan! L'ho conosciuto, persona squisita.
RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
17/09/2019 - 11:26
COUNT RAVEN: interrotte le registrazioni dell'album per problemi di salute di Dan Fondelius
17/01/2011 - 15:10
COUNT RAVEN: una data al Bloom di Mezzago a fine marzo
ULTIME NOTIZIE
17/09/2019 - 15:16
WITHIN TEMPTATION: tour europeo e data italiana con gli Evanescence
17/09/2019 - 11:35
HAVE A NICE LIFE: disponibile "Lords of Tresserhorn" dal prossimo disco
17/09/2019 - 11:09
LEAVES` EYES: due date in Italia a dicembre con Forever Still, Sirenia e altri
17/09/2019 - 11:09
ALICE COOPER: ascolta ''East Side Story''
17/09/2019 - 11:02
VISION DIVINE: disponibile il primo singolo dal nuovo album
17/09/2019 - 10:57
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY: al lavoro sul nuovo materiale
17/09/2019 - 11:00
THE FLOWER KINGS: un brano e tutti i dettagli su ''Waiting for Miracles''
17/09/2019 - 10:42
RAISED FIST: tornano a novembre con "Anthems", ecco un brano
17/09/2019 - 10:27
VULTUR (GR): svelata la titletrack del prossimo disco
17/09/2019 - 10:17
INFIRMITY: ascolta un nuovo brano dal debutto
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     