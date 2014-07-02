Dopo aver firmato
per Time To Kill Records
, gli italiani Nebulae
comunicano i dettagli del nuovo album della carriera, successore di Carbon
.
Il disco si intitolerà Pulse
e uscirà il 18 ottobre. Oltre alla copertina riportata a sinistra, è possibile leggerne le nove tracce di seguito:1. Trapped
2. Dawning
3. Removal
4. Bend Down
5. Poors
6. Bite
7. Smother
8. Control
9. Dust
La band dichiara:
"The new album has a mission: to make peace understood through a specific mantra 'Listen. Understand. React.' The title 'Pulse' – Impulse is the basis of all that animates us, of everything that makes us resist to events. It is the primary push to improve and evolve. The sequence of tracks into the album examines the unfolding over time of human experiences that lead the human being to evolve and fight, marked by everything he has faced and is still preparing to face
"
Ecco, infine, il primo singolo estratto Removal
: