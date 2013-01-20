|
I metalcorer statunitensi Like Moths To Flames comunicano di aver fatto ingresso nel roster dell'etichetta UNFD in vista di una pubblicazione futura.
Chris Roetter dichiara:
"After 10 years of LMTF, I feel a huge sense of renewal throughout the band since we signed on to the label. UNFD has done amazing things for our team in a very short amount of time and we are heavily anticipating the future and what’s to come".
Per celebrare questo nuovo capitolo della carriera, il gruppo ha svelato poche ore fa il nuovo singolo All That You Lost, riportato in basso insieme al suo videoclip: