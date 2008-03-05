      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Dave Mustaine
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

20/09/19
KURGAN
Yggdrasil Burns

20/09/19
LEE AARON
Power, Soul, Rock N Roll

20/09/19
EXHORDER
Mourn the Southern Skies

20/09/19
AS I LAY DYING
Shaped by Fire

20/09/19
BRETUS
Aion Tetra

20/09/19
SNOW BURIAL
Ostrava

20/09/19
MONOLORD
No Comfort

20/09/19
URN
Iron Will of Power

20/09/19
AWAKE THE DREAMER
Damaged Souls

20/09/19
BULLRING
Break Down the Gate

CONCERTI

19/09/19
DER WEG EINER FREIHEIT + DOWNFALL OF GAIA
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

19/09/19
NILE + HATE ETERNAL + VITRIOL + OMOPHAGIA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

20/09/19
LIGHT THIS CITY
DAGDA - RETORBIDO (PV)

20/09/19
SOTO + GUEST TBA
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

20/09/19
RAM + VULTURE + INDIAN NIGHTMARE
DEDOLOR MUSIC HQ - ROVELLASCA (CO)

20/09/19
NILE + HATE ETERNAL + VITRIOL + OMOPHAGIA
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

20/09/19
S.R.L. + VIOLENT INNER PROTEST + ORGANIC ILLUSION
SAXA BEACH - PORTO S. ELPIDIO (FM)

20/09/19
HORRID + STIGE
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

20/09/19
TMA FEST (day 1)
PADIGLIONE 14 - COLLEGNO (TO)

21/09/19
NILE + HATE ETERNAL + VITRIOL + OMOPHAGIA
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)
MEGADETH: aggiornamenti sulle condizioni di salute di Dave Mustaine
18/09/2019 - 11:18 (280 letture)

angus71
Mercoledì 18 Settembre 2019, 16.18.23
7
dai, bene!
duke
Mercoledì 18 Settembre 2019, 15.42.47
6
in bocca al lupo...dave....
progster78
Mercoledì 18 Settembre 2019, 15.36.39
5
Non avevo dubbi sulla forza di Padre Mustaine.....grande Dave!
Silvia
Mercoledì 18 Settembre 2019, 14.17.35
4
Giusto lisa! Forza MegaDave!
TARTU71
Mercoledì 18 Settembre 2019, 12.26.04
3
dai dave!
lisablack
Mercoledì 18 Settembre 2019, 11.43.06
2
Oooh ogni tanto c'e' una bella notizia👍
tino
Mercoledì 18 Settembre 2019, 11.40.54
1
ottima notizia
RECENSIONI
47
55
84
67
s.v.
70
75
75
73
61
55
65
77
83
77
97
88
94
83
ARTICOLI
01/05/2015
Articolo
MEGADETH
Core Angrato
09/07/2011
Live Report
THE BIG 4 - METALLICA - SLAYER - MEGADETH - ANTHRAX
Arena Fiera, Rho (MI), 06/07/2011
07/04/2011
Live Report
SLAYER + MEGADETH + SADIST
Atlantico, Roma, 03/04/2011
27/03/2011
Articolo
MEGADETH
Nick Menza, la biografia
06/03/2011
Articolo
MEGADETH
David Ellefson, la biografia
13/02/2011
Articolo
MEGADETH
Marty Friedman, la biografia
26/01/2011
Articolo
MEGADETH
Dave Mustaine, la biografia
07/06/2010
Live Report
MEGADETH + SADIST + LABYRINTH
Atlantico, Roma, 04/06/2010
10/03/2008
Live Report
MEGADETH + EVILE
Palasport, Pordenone, 05/03/2008
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
18/09/2019 - 11:18
MEGADETH: aggiornamenti sulle condizioni di salute di Dave Mustaine
09/09/2019 - 11:30
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH: live il 16 febbraio all'Alcatraz con Megadeth e Bad Wolves
21/08/2019 - 19:45
BAD WOLVES: nuovo singolo e tour in Europa con Five Finger Death Punch e Megadeth
17/06/2019 - 18:00
MEGADETH: diagnosticato il cancro alla gola a Dave Mustaine
30/05/2019 - 00:35
MEGADETH: le ristampe di ''United Abominations'', ''Endgame'' e ''Th1rt3en''
12/05/2019 - 11:29
MEGADETH: in studio per il prossimo album
12/01/2019 - 10:10
MEGADETH: a marzo una nuova raccolta
07/04/2018 - 06:57
MEGADETH: a giugno in arrivo 'Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good - The Final Kill'
19/03/2018 - 15:26
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE: di spalla ai Megadeth nella data di Roma
01/02/2018 - 11:52
MEGADETH: guarda il video di 'Lying In State'
ULTIME NOTIZIE
18/09/2019 - 12:03
VALAR MORGHULIS: a novembre il debutto con "Fields of Ashes", ecco i dettagli
18/09/2019 - 11:37
BLACK HAWK: Ovidiu Zeres è il nuovo batterista
18/09/2019 - 11:30
ENTRAILS: ascolta il singolo "The Pyre"
18/09/2019 - 11:09
TORCHIA: album nel 2020, ecco il singolo "Moon, Rise!"
18/09/2019 - 10:58
TMA FEST: questo weekend a Torino con Last Rites, Hateworld e molti altri
18/09/2019 - 10:50
LIKE MOTHS TO FLAMES: firmato accordo con UNFD, ecco il singolo "All That You Lost"
18/09/2019 - 10:41
NEBULAE: "Pulse" uscirà a ottobre, ecco i dettagli e il singolo "Removal"
18/09/2019 - 10:36
LACHESIS: annunciato l'EP "La Danza dei Satiri"
18/09/2019 - 01:15
ABIGAIL WILLIAMS: un brano e i dettagli di ''Walk Beyond the Dark''
17/09/2019 - 15:16
WITHIN TEMPTATION: tour europeo e data italiana con gli Evanescence
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     