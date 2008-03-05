MEGADETH: aggiornamenti sulle condizioni di salute di Dave Mustaine

Il frontman dei Megadeth Dave Mustaine
ha condiviso un aggiornamento circa le sue condizioni di salute derivanti dal cancro alla gola diagnosicato
lo scorso giugno.
Stando alle parole dell'artista, i trattamenti stanno per concludersi e i medici che seguono le cure si dichiarano molto positivi sui progressi dimostrati. Di seguito il comunicato nella sua interezza:
"I wanted to take a moment to give you all an update on the current status of my health. I'm almost through the last round of treatment and my doctors are feeling very positive regarding my progress. I want to thank all of you for the support and well wishes these last few months. I can't express enough gratitude as it has made this hard road easier knowing you are in my corner fighting with me!
"Over the next few weeks my condition will be evaluated, and I will keep you posted on my progress as we get closer to the sailing date of the first Megacruise! We can't wait to see you, and I know all of the other wonderful artists feel the same way. Let's make this event one for the record books. Less than 30 days till we are Thrashing through the Pacific!
"See you all very soon
"
Ricordiamo che i Megadeth
torneranno in Italia per un'unica data in programma il 16 febbraio all'Alcatraz
di Milano. Insieme a loro gli headliner Five Finger Death Punch
e i Bad Wolves
(qui
l'annuncio).