IMMAGINI
La copertina del disco
DISCHI IN USCITA

20/09/19
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS
Evolution

20/09/19
TUNGSTEN
We Will Rise

20/09/19
LEE AARON
Power, Soul, Rock N Roll

20/09/19
EXHORDER
Mourn the Southern Skies

20/09/19
URN
Iron Will of Power

20/09/19
SNOW BURIAL
Ostrava

20/09/19
AS I LAY DYING
Shaped by Fire

20/09/19
BRETUS
Aion Tetra

20/09/19
COFFINS
Beyond The Circular Demise

20/09/19
WHITE WARD
Love Exchange Failure

19/09/19
DER WEG EINER FREIHEIT + DOWNFALL OF GAIA
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

19/09/19
NILE + HATE ETERNAL + VITRIOL + OMOPHAGIA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

20/09/19
LIGHT THIS CITY
DAGDA - RETORBIDO (PV)

20/09/19
SOTO + GUEST TBA
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

20/09/19
RAM + VULTURE + INDIAN NIGHTMARE
DEDOLOR MUSIC HQ - ROVELLASCA (CO)

20/09/19
NILE + HATE ETERNAL + VITRIOL + OMOPHAGIA
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

20/09/19
S.R.L. + VIOLENT INNER PROTEST + ORGANIC ILLUSION
SAXA BEACH - PORTO S. ELPIDIO (FM)

20/09/19
HORRID + STIGE
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

20/09/19
TMA FEST (day 1)
PADIGLIONE 14 - COLLEGNO (TO)

21/09/19
NILE + HATE ETERNAL + VITRIOL + OMOPHAGIA
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)
VAULTWRAITH: il secondo album uscirà a fine ottobre
19/09/2019 - 10:51

19/09/2019 - 10:51
VAULTWRAITH: il secondo album uscirà a fine ottobre
01/05/2017 - 23:05
VAULTWRAITH: ascolta un brano dal debutto
19/09/2019 - 11:38
TETHRA: è morto l'ex-bassista Giuseppe Aufiero
19/09/2019 - 11:31
AETERNITAS: al lavoro sul sesto album
19/09/2019 - 11:18
PINO SCOTTO: svela nove date per i suoi settant'anni
19/09/2019 - 11:01
NANOWAR OF STEEL: i dettagli dello show del 3 ottobre a Genova
19/09/2019 - 10:41
SOUL OF STEEL: il 27 settembre il release party con Roberto Tiranti
19/09/2019 - 10:33
THE FERRYMEN: svelato il lyric video di "Bring Me Home"
19/09/2019 - 10:25
SAVAGE MASTER: ascolta un nuovo brano dal terzo album
19/09/2019 - 10:17
MYRONATH: online il singolo "The Awakening"
18/09/2019 - 21:52
MONOLORD: tutto il nuovo ''No Comfort'' in streaming
18/09/2019 - 21:33
TNT: deceduto l'ex cantante Tony Mills
 
