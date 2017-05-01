VAULTWRAITH: il secondo album uscirà a fine ottobre

|
Uscirà il 31 ottobre tramite Hells Headbangers Light the Candle in Honour of Devils, nuovo e secondo album dei Vaultwraith. Il disco, che sarà disponibile in formato CD, seguirà di due anni il debutto Death is Proof of Satan's Power e comprenderà la copertina riportata a sinistra e le seguenti dodici tracce:
1. The Welcoming Flames of Oblivion (Intro)
2. Accused Sorceress
3. Reborn in Charnel Infamy
4. Four Beasts Before the Throne
5. Castle of the Accursed
6. The Divine Butcheress
7. Abess Antichrist
8. All the Black Arts At Her Command
9. Betrothed to the Wicked
10. Execution of the Plague Spreader
11. Nächtober Necromancy
12. The Morta-Possessed
Di seguito sono riportati due brani che la band ha precedentemente estratto dal disco: si tratta di Four Beasts Before the Throne e Reborn in Charnel Infamy.