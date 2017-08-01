BLOOD INCANTATION: i dettagli del nuovo album

|
I deathster Blood Incantation hanno diffuso i dettagli del nuovo album Hidden HIstory of the Human Race, che sarà disponibile dal prossimo 22 novembre via Dark Descent Records in America, mentre la Century Media Records in Europa.
Il disco è stato registrato negli World Famous Studios a Denver.
A lato potete vedere la copertina (con un artwork degli anni '70 curato da Bruce Pennington), mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Slave Species of the Gods
2. The Giza Power Plant
3. Inner Paths (to Outer Space)
4. Awakening From the Dream of Existence to the Multidimensional Nature of Our Reality (Mirror of the Soul)
I preordini saranno disponibili ad ottobre.