MICHAEL SWEET: un primo brano dal suo album solista

Quello che trovate nel player sottostante è il lyric video di Ten, brano del frontman degli Stryper Michael Sweet. Il singolo, che vede la collaborazione di Rich Ward, è presente sul nuovo album solista del cantante, Ten, in uscita il prossimo 11 ottobre per la Frontiers Music srl in Europa, per la Rat Pack Records in America.
Tracklist:
01. Better Part Of Me (w. Jeff Loomis - Arch Enemy)
02. Lay It Down (w. Marzi Montazeri)
03. Forget, Forgive (w. Howie Simon)
04. Now Or Never (w. Gus G - Firewind)
05. Ten (w. Rich Ward - Fozzy)
06. Shine (w. Ethan Brosh)
07. Let It Be Love
08. Never Alone (w. Joel Hoekstra - Whitesnake)
09. When Love Is Hated (w. Joel Hoekstra - Whitesnake)
10. Ricochet (w. Tracii Guns - L.A. Guns)
Bonus tracks:
11. With You Till The End (w. Mike Kerr, Ian Raposa - Firstbourne)
12. Son Of Man (w. Todd La Torre - Queensrÿche, w. Andy James)