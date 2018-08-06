MONGREL`S CROSS: Proscriptor degli Absu è il nuovo cantante; album nel 2020

|
Gli australiani Mongrel's Cross annunciano l'ingresso in formazione di Proscriptor McGovern (Absu) in veste di nuovo cantante. L'artista debutterà con la band sul prossimo album Arcana, Scrying And Revelation, che vedrà la luce nel 2020 (tra la primavera e l'estate) via Hells Headbangers. Di seguito le parole della band a riguardo:
"It is with great pleasure to announce the entire vocal performance for our upcoming full-length, Arcana, Scrying And Revelation, will be handled by none other than Proscriptor McGovern of Absu fame. Proscriptor has been a huge influence on us, and to have him bless our work is beyond humbling. Over the past few months, we have been conversing with the warrior of Ulster, and his dedication to metal and magic(k) is truly inspiring. You can expect nothing short of perfection with such a master of his craft at the helm"