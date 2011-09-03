|
RIVERSIDE: in arrivo un'edizione speciale di "Wasteland" e l'EP "Acoustic Session"
21/09/2019 - 11:14 (15 letture)
|
|
La formazione progressive metal dei Riverside farà uscire il 29 novembre tramite InsideOut Music un'edizione speciale dell'ultimo album Wasteland in formato 2CD + DVD.
Wasteland – Hi-Res Stereo and Surround Mix sarà pubblicato in digipak e conterrà un DVD bonus con l'intero album in qualità Hi-Res Stereo 24bit version e Surround Mix (4.1) con l'aggiunta di tre videoclip. Questa versione contiene cinque tracce in versione acustica (Acoustic Session) su un CD separato.
Ecco di lato la copertina e di seguito la tracklist:
CD 1 - Wasteland Album
1. The Day After (01:48)
2. Acid Rain (06:03)
3. Vale Of Tears (04:49)
4. Guardian Angel (04:24)
5. Lament (06:09)
6. The Struggle For Survival (09:32)
7. River Down Below (05:41)
8. Wasteland (08:25)
9. The Night Before (03:59)
CD 2 – Acoustic Session
1. Vale Of Tears - Acoustic (05:18)
2. Out Of Myself - Acoustic (03:57)
3. 02 Panic Room - Acoustic (03:26)
4. River Down Below - Acoustic (05:01)
5. Wasteland - Live Intro (09:00)
DVD
Wasteland Hi-Res Stereo
1. The Day After (Hi-Res Stereo) (01:48)
2. Acid Rain (Hi-Res Stereo) (06:03)
3. Vale Of Tears (Hi-Res Stereo) (04:49)
4. Guardian Angel (Hi-Res Stereo) (04:24)
5. Lament (Hi-Res Stereo) (06:09)
6. The Struggle For Survival (Hi-Res Stereo) (09:32)
7. River Down Below (Hi-Res Stereo) (05:41)
8. Wasteland (Hi-Res Stereo) (08:25)
9. The Night Before (Hi-Res Stereo) (03:59)
Wasteland Surround Mix (50:58 min.):
1. The Day After (Surround Mix) (01:48)
2. Acid Rain (Surround Mix) (06:03)
3. Vale Of Tears (Surround Mix) (04:49)
4. Guardian Angel (Surround Mix) (04:24)
5. Lament (Surround Mix) (06:09)
6. The Struggle For Survival (Surround Mix) (09:32)
7. River Down Below (Surround Mix) (05:41)
8. Wasteland (Surround Mix) (08:25)
9. The Night Before (Surround Mix) (03:59)
Videoclip (20:24 min.):
1. Lament (Official Video) (06:11)
2. River Down Below (Official Video) (05:40)
3. Wasteland (Official Video) (08:33)
