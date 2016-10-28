|
I desthster torinesi Extinction hanno rivelato l’anteprima del loro nuovo album The Apocalypse Mark, in uscita il 18 ottobre via Revalve Records. E' possibile ascoltare pochi secondi di ciascuna traccia inclusa tramite il player in basso.
Oltre a ciò, in collaborazione con Inside Brain Music, la band annuncia il German & Italian Tour 2o19, col supporto della band teutonica Grimgod.
Di seguito le date:
02 October 2019 @ Neukirchen (D) - Sägewerk Neukirchen, with Grimgod & Hell-O-Matic
04 October 2019 @ Freiberg (D) TrainControl Freiberg e.V..with Grimgod & Hell-O-Matic
05 October 2019 @ Pahlen (D) - Pahlazzo, with Grimgod & Hell-O-Matic
17 October 2019 @ Morozzo (Cn, I) - Bughi Bar with Grimgod & Hopeless
18 October 2019 @ Vercelli (I) - Officine Sonore, with Grimgod & local support
19 October 2019 @ Saronno (Va, I) - The Old Jesse, with Grimgod & Isolirion Band