I polacchi Crystal Viper hanno reso disponibile il video realizzato per il singolo Still Alive, riportato in basso. Il pezzo anticipa la pubblicazione dell'album Tales of Fire and Ice prevista per il 22 novembre via AFM Records. Oltre a ciò, la band ha deciso di cambiare la copertina del disco: la nuova, realizzata da Tim Tronckoe (Nightwish, Delain, Epica) è riportata a sinistra.
La cantante Marta Gabriel commenta così il singolo:
"Still Alive' is an opening track on our new album, Tales Of Fire And Ice, right after the intro. It's basically a song about the Bermuda Triangle, but the words have a deeper meaning: no matter what is happening, do not give up. Stay strong. Bring the wind, thunders and rain, I'm still here and I'm still alive".
Tracklist:
1. Prelude
2. Still Alive
3. Crystal Sphere
4. Bright Lights
5. Neverending Fire
6. Interlude
7. Under Ice
8. One Question
9. Tomorrow Never Comes (Dyatlov Pass)
10. Tears of Arizona
11. Dream Warriors (Dokken cover)