      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
L'artwork
Clicca per ingrandire
Crystal Viper
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

23/09/19
JUMPSCARE
Don`t Close Your Eyes

23/09/19
IVORY TOWER
Stronger

27/09/19
NETHERBIRD
Into The Vast Uncharted

27/09/19
OPETH
In Cauda Venenum

27/09/19
CREEPING DEATH
Wretched Illusions

27/09/19
KMFDM
Paradise

27/09/19
MORTEM
Ravnsvart

27/09/19
WEAPON UK
Ghosts of War

27/09/19
EXCALION
Emotions

27/09/19
GOATESS
Blood and Wine

CONCERTI

22/09/19
...AND YOU WILL KNOW US BY THE TRIAL OF DEAD (ANNULLATO!)
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31 - MILANO

22/09/19
WARBELL + GUESTS
GRIND HOUSE CLUB - PADOVA

24/09/19
DEVILDRIVER + METHEDRAS + THAEIA (ANNULLATO!)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

25/09/19
DEVILDRIVER + METHEDRAS + THAEIA (ANNULLATO!)
ORION - ROMA

26/09/19
RIVERS OF NIHIL + GUESTS
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - ROZZANO (MI)

26/09/19
RATOS DE PORAO + NUCLEAR (ANNULLATO!)
SPAZIO POLIVALENTE - CARAMAGNA PIEMONTE (CN)

26/09/19
NERO DI MARTE + JUGGERNAUT
PADIGLIONE 14 - COLLEGNO (TO)

27/09/19
RATOS DE PORAO + NUCLEAR (ANNULLATO!)
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

27/09/19
NERO DI MARTE + JUGGERNAUT
JOE KOALA - OSIO SOPRA (BG)

27/09/19
SOUL OF STEEL + ROBERTO TIRANTI
BLACKSMITH PUB - CRISPIANO (TA)
CRYSTAL VIPER: tornano a novembre con "Tales of Fire and Ice", ecco i dettagli e un brano
22/09/2019 - 09:57 (19 letture)

RECENSIONI
74
80
75
77
ALTRE NOTIZIE
22/09/2019 - 09:57
CRYSTAL VIPER: tornano a novembre con "Tales of Fire and Ice", ecco i dettagli e un brano
29/06/2018 - 14:49
CRYSTAL VIPER: guarda il video della titletrack del nuovo EP
20/06/2018 - 11:19
ROSS THE BOSS: in Italia a ottobre coi Bullet e i Crystal Viper
13/06/2018 - 16:30
CRYSTAL VIPER: a fine mese un nuovo EP
07/02/2017 - 17:10
CRYSTAL VIPER: ecco il video di 'When The Sun Goes Down'
09/12/2016 - 17:37
CRYSTAL VIPER: guarda il video del nuovo singolo
31/08/2016 - 16:33
CRYSTAL VIPER: a febbraio il nuovo disco
29/11/2013 - 23:53
CRYSTAL VIPER: disponibile il video di ''Prophet Of The End''
08/10/2013 - 22:58
CRYSTAL VIPER: svelato l'artwork del nuovo disco
03/09/2013 - 12:29
CRYSTAL VIPER: Satanic guest del nuovo album
ULTIME NOTIZIE
22/09/2019 - 10:14
GHOST ON MARS: a novembre l'EP d'esordio "Lost Signals", ecco i dettagli
22/09/2019 - 10:08
DENIAL OF GOD: ascolta "Undead Hunger" dal prossimo disco
22/09/2019 - 09:50
EHLDER: presentano il brano "Stridskall" dall'esordio
22/09/2019 - 09:44
GOST: svelato il terzo singolo "Bloody Roses"
22/09/2019 - 09:39
BLACK PEAKS: disponibile la clip di "King"
21/09/2019 - 20:14
MAGIC KINGDOM: ascolta il primo singolo
21/09/2019 - 20:06
BLACK CROWN INITIATE: in streaming la nuova "Years in Frigid Light"
21/09/2019 - 20:01
DANGER ZONE: disponibile il singolo ''Demon Or Saint''
21/09/2019 - 19:58
EDENBRIDGE: ecco un nuovo singolo
21/09/2019 - 19:56
CREYE: presentato il video in acustico di ''Miracle''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     