      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
The Obsessed
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

23/09/19
JUMPSCARE
Don`t Close Your Eyes

23/09/19
IVORY TOWER
Stronger

27/09/19
OPETH
In Cauda Venenum

27/09/19
KMFDM
Paradise

27/09/19
MORTEM
Ravnsvart

27/09/19
CORELEONI
CoreLeoni II

27/09/19
NETHERBIRD
Into The Vast Uncharted

27/09/19
BHLEG
Äril

27/09/19
FERALIA
Helios Manifesto

27/09/19
DRAGONFORCE
Extreme Power Metal

CONCERTI

24/09/19
DEVILDRIVER + METHEDRAS + THAEIA (ANNULLATO!)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

25/09/19
DEVILDRIVER + METHEDRAS + THAEIA (ANNULLATO!)
ORION - ROMA

26/09/19
RIVERS OF NIHIL + GUESTS
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - ROZZANO (MI)

26/09/19
RATOS DE PORAO + NUCLEAR (ANNULLATO!)
SPAZIO POLIVALENTE - CARAMAGNA PIEMONTE (CN)

26/09/19
NERO DI MARTE + JUGGERNAUT
PADIGLIONE 14 - COLLEGNO (TO)

27/09/19
RATOS DE PORAO + NUCLEAR (ANNULLATO!)
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

27/09/19
NERO DI MARTE + JUGGERNAUT
JOE KOALA - OSIO SOPRA (BG)

27/09/19
SOUL OF STEEL + ROBERTO TIRANTI
BLACKSMITH PUB - CRISPIANO (TA)

27/09/19
SATARIAL + NECROSHINE
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

28/09/19
RATOS DE PORAO + NUCLEAR (ANNULLATO!)
AGRITURISMO AI DUE LAGHI - GAMBULAGA DI PORTOMAGGIORE (FE)
THE OBSESSED: cancellate nuovamente le date europee
23/09/2019 - 17:40 (57 letture)

Rob Fleming
Lunedì 23 Settembre 2019, 18.50.26
1
Che storia! A me Wino piace molto e trovo che quello che ha fatto con i Shrinebuilder sia uno dei suoi apici. Ma 5 anni fa cos'ha combinato in Norvegia per farsi arrestare?
RECENSIONI
85
92
ALTRE NOTIZIE
23/09/2019 - 17:40
THE OBSESSED: cancellate nuovamente le date europee
12/07/2019 - 18:30
THE OBSESSED: riprogrammate tre date per ottobre
17/06/2019 - 21:09
EAST EDGE FEST: il 4 agosto in Slovenia con The Obsessed e altri
26/03/2019 - 20:26
KADAVAR (GER): live il 27 giugno a Milano coi The Obsessed
18/11/2017 - 07:06
THE OBSESSED: ascolta la ristampa rimasterizzata del primo disco
08/11/2017 - 15:49
THE OBSESSED: disponibile la versione rimasterizzata del brano 'Tombstone Highway'
09/09/2017 - 11:01
THE OBSESSED: il video di 'On So Long' in versione acustica
07/04/2017 - 19:27
THE OBSESSED: tutto il nuovo disco in streaming
02/03/2017 - 19:58
THE OBSESSED: nuovo brano disponibile
08/02/2017 - 06:51
THE OBSESSED: disponibili tutti i dettagli ed un brano del nuovo disco
ULTIME NOTIZIE
23/09/2019 - 17:08
BLACK WINTER FEST: annunciati i Kampfar e i Djevelkult
23/09/2019 - 17:21
MIDNIGHT ODYSSEY: diffuso il primo singolo del nuovo album
23/09/2019 - 17:16
PROFANATICA: ascolta un nuovo brano
23/09/2019 - 14:41
DRAGONFORCE: il video del terzo estratto
23/09/2019 - 12:48
SKINLAB: altri dettagli sul prossimo album
23/09/2019 - 12:14
BROTHERS OF METAL: la tracklist di ''Emblas Saga''
23/09/2019 - 11:30
EXCALION: disponibile il video di "Trust"
23/09/2019 - 11:21
SATARIAL: coi Necroshine questo venerdì in provincia di Como
23/09/2019 - 11:15
GRAVE DIGGER: svelata la data di uscita del prossimo album
23/09/2019 - 11:01
MYRATH: in Italia a marzo per due date
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     