BENIGHTED: iniziate le registrazioni del prossimo album

La formazione francese dei Benighted annuncia di trovarsi attualmente in studio di registrazione per lavorare sul prossimo album di inediti, che si intitolerà Obscene Repressed e uscirà via Season Of Mist nel 2020.
Il cantante Julien Truchan dichiara:
"Fellows, it’s about time to give birth to the very twisted and violent little brother that 'Necrobreed' deserves. We are back to the Kohlekeller Studio (Powerwolf, Aborted, Cremator) in Germany and if some of you thought that it would be difficult to go even further in brutality and insanity than Necrobreed, we are impatient for you to throw an ear on this new piece of our guts... Our humanoid machine Kevin Paradis started yesterday recording the drums for the upcoming album called 'Obscene Repressed' and we can’t wait to deliver you the most intense stuff we've ever made!"
Julien aggiunge:
"This concept-album is about the story of a schizophrenic young man, with a cleft palate and serious oedipal issues that lead him to think and do extremely delusional things that you will discover among the songs… Hope you will enjoy this new beautiful love story! Ah ah! Stay sick, my friends!"
Restiamo in attesa di maggiori dettagli.