      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Venom Prison
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

27/09/19
NUMEN
Iluntasuna besarkatu nuen betiko

27/09/19
STEEL PANTHER
Heavy Metal Rules

27/09/19
PHOBOCOSM
Everlasting Void

27/09/19
OPETH
In Cauda Venenum

27/09/19
KMFDM
Paradise

27/09/19
MORTEM
Ravnsvart

27/09/19
NETHERBIRD
Into The Vast Uncharted

27/09/19
CORELEONI
CoreLeoni II

27/09/19
DRAGONFORCE
Extreme Power Metal

27/09/19
EXCALION
Emotions

CONCERTI

24/09/19
DEVILDRIVER + METHEDRAS + THAEIA (ANNULLATO!)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

25/09/19
DEVILDRIVER + METHEDRAS + THAEIA (ANNULLATO!)
ORION - ROMA

26/09/19
RIVERS OF NIHIL + GUESTS
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - ROZZANO (MI)

26/09/19
RATOS DE PORAO + NUCLEAR (ANNULLATO!)
SPAZIO POLIVALENTE - CARAMAGNA PIEMONTE (CN)

26/09/19
NERO DI MARTE + JUGGERNAUT
PADIGLIONE 14 - COLLEGNO (TO)

27/09/19
RATOS DE PORAO + NUCLEAR (ANNULLATO!)
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

27/09/19
NERO DI MARTE + JUGGERNAUT
JOE KOALA - OSIO SOPRA (BG)

27/09/19
SOUL OF STEEL + ROBERTO TIRANTI
BLACKSMITH PUB - CRISPIANO (TA)

27/09/19
SATARIAL + NECROSHINE
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

28/09/19
RATOS DE PORAO + NUCLEAR (ANNULLATO!)
AGRITURISMO AI DUE LAGHI - GAMBULAGA DI PORTOMAGGIORE (FE)
VENOM PRISON: online il video di "Self Inflicted Violence"
24/09/2019 - 12:52 (17 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
24/09/2019 - 12:52
VENOM PRISON: online il video di "Self Inflicted Violence"
14/03/2019 - 11:48
VENOM PRISON: online il video di ''Asura's Realm''
17/02/2019 - 20:55
VENOM PRISON: presentato il primo singolo dal nuovo album
22/02/2018 - 22:00
VENOM PRISON: disponibile il live video di ''Devoid''
14/01/2018 - 11:45
VENOM PRISON: online un nuovo video
01/09/2016 - 20:24
VENOM PRISON: ecco un nuovo video
ULTIME NOTIZIE
24/09/2019 - 12:44
NECROTTED: ascolta il singolo "Weltschmerz" dal prossimo EP
24/09/2019 - 12:13
GOATESS: tutto "Blood and Wine" ascoltabile in streaming
24/09/2019 - 12:02
SKELETOON: live il 4 ottobre al Centrale Rock Pub
24/09/2019 - 11:40
INGLORIOUS: il 5 novembre suoneranno al Legend di Milano
24/09/2019 - 11:33
BENIGHTED: iniziate le registrazioni del prossimo album
24/09/2019 - 11:25
SUMMER OF THE DEAD FEST: ecco gli orari per questo sabato a Parma
24/09/2019 - 11:17
PLATEAU SIGMA: online un nuovo singolo, svelate le prossime date live
24/09/2019 - 11:10
FERALIA: tutto "Helios Manifesto" ascoltabile in streaming
23/09/2019 - 22:31
OSI AND THE JUPITER: previsto per novembre il nuovo album
23/09/2019 - 22:26
FRONTIERS ROCK FESTIVAL: non ci sarà l'edizione del 2020
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     