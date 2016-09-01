|
E' ora disponibile il video di Self Inflicted Violence, riportato in basso. Il brano è estratto dal recente album dei Venom Prison, Samsara, pubblicato da Prosthetic Records lo scorso marzo.
Ash Grey, chitarrista del gruppo, dichiara:
"Self Inflicted Violence is taken from our album Samsara and captures the raw approach of Venom Prison on the road, playing shows day to day.
This footage was filmed earlier this year in Europe but we’re back on the road in the U.S. right now. The purpose of the video was to capture the energy of our shows for people who are yet to experience Venom Prison live"