OBSEQUIAE: due estratti da ''The Palms of Sorrowed Kings''

A distanza di quattro anni da Aria of Vernal Tombs - come accadde per il precedente con Suspended in the Brume of Eos - gli statunitensi Obsequiae si apprestano a tornare sul mercato con il loro terzo album in studio.
The Palms of Sorrowed Kings uscirà il prossimo 22 novembre per la 20 Buck Spin che, come anteprima, ha pensato bene di pubblicare l'audio dei primi due brani del full-length.
A lato la copertina, a seguire la tracklist del disco.
01. L'autrier m’en aloie
02. Ceres in Emerald Streams
03. In the Garden of Hyacinths
04. Palästinalied
05. The Palms of Sorrowed Kings
06. Morrígan
07. Per tropo fede
08. Lone Isle
09. Asleep in the Bracken
10. Quant voi la flor novele
11. Emanations Before The Pythia
12. In hoc anni circulo