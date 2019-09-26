      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
I componenti del gruppo
Clicca per ingrandire
L'artwork dell'album
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

27/09/19
OPETH
In Cauda Venenum

27/09/19
PHOBOCOSM
Everlasting Void

27/09/19
NETHERBIRD
Into The Vast Uncharted

27/09/19
NUMEN
Iluntasuna besarkatu nuen betiko

27/09/19
KMFDM
Paradise

27/09/19
MORTEM
Ravnsvart

27/09/19
CORELEONI
CoreLeoni II

27/09/19
DRAGONFORCE
Extreme Power Metal

27/09/19
EXCALION
Emotions

27/09/19
WEDNESDAY 13
Necrophaze

CONCERTI

26/09/19
RIVERS OF NIHIL + GUESTS
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - ROZZANO (MI)

26/09/19
RATOS DE PORAO + NUCLEAR (ANNULLATO!)
SPAZIO POLIVALENTE - CARAMAGNA PIEMONTE (CN)

26/09/19
NERO DI MARTE + JUGGERNAUT
PADIGLIONE 14 - COLLEGNO (TO)

27/09/19
RATOS DE PORAO + NUCLEAR (ANNULLATO!)
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

27/09/19
NERO DI MARTE + JUGGERNAUT
JOE KOALA - OSIO SOPRA (BG)

27/09/19
SOUL OF STEEL + ROBERTO TIRANTI
BLACKSMITH PUB - CRISPIANO (TA)

27/09/19
SATARIAL + NECROSHINE
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

28/09/19
RATOS DE PORAO + NUCLEAR (ANNULLATO!)
AGRITURISMO AI DUE LAGHI - GAMBULAGA DI PORTOMAGGIORE (FE)

28/09/19
SUMMER OF THE DEAD FEST
POSTWAR CINEMA CLUB - PARMA

28/09/19
NERO DI MARTE + JUGGERNAUT
FREAKOUT - BOLOGNA
OBSEQUIAE: due estratti da ''The Palms of Sorrowed Kings''
26/09/2019 - 12:54 (52 letture)

RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
26/09/2019 - 12:54
OBSEQUIAE: due estratti da ''The Palms of Sorrowed Kings''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
26/09/2019 - 16:40
THE DARKNESS: ascolta la title track di ''Easter Is Cancelled''
26/09/2019 - 16:04
SCHAMMASCH: diffusi i dettagli del nuovo album e un brano
26/09/2019 - 12:18
DOOM OVER KARALIS: il 19 ottobre in provincia di Cagliari, ecco il programma
26/09/2019 - 12:09
DEVIN TOWNSEND: presentata la nuova band
26/09/2019 - 11:55
SARKE: un altro estratto dal prossimo ''Gastwerso''
26/09/2019 - 12:03
CONFESSIONS OF A TRAITOR: ecco il video del singolo "Myra"
26/09/2019 - 11:55
NIGHTGLOW: online il primo singolo dal prossimo album
26/09/2019 - 11:43
IMPERIUM DEKADENZ: il quarto estratto da ''When We Are Forgotten''
26/09/2019 - 11:15
ASAGRAUM: il video di ''They Crawl from the Broken Circle''
26/09/2019 - 09:29
QUIET RIOT: ascolta la nuova ''Heartbreak City''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     