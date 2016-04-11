SCHAMMASCH: diffusi i dettagli del nuovo album e un brano

|
I blackster Schammasch si preparano a tornare sul mercato con il nuovo album Hearts of No Light, la cui pubblicazione è prevista per il prossimo 8 novembre via Prosthetic Records.
A lato potete vedere la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Winds That Pierce The Silence
2. Ego Sum Omega
3. A Bridge Ablaze
4. Qadmon‘s Heir
5. Rays Like Razors
6. I Burn Within You
7. A Paradigm Of Beauty
8. Katabasis
9. Innermost, Lowermost Abyss
Inoltre è possibile ascoltare il brano Rays Like Razors.