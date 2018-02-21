FOREIGNER: guarda il trailer del nuovo live album

|
I Foreigner hanno reso disponibile, tramite il canale YouTube della earMUSIC, il trailer di Double Vision: Then And Now, nuovo live album, in uscita il 15 novembre, che vede la presenza, insieme al cantante Mick Jones sia della nuova (Kelly Hansen, Tom Gimbel, Jeff Pilson, Michael Bluestein, Bruce Watson e Chris Frazier) che della vecchia line-up (Lou Gramm, Al Greenwood, Dennis Elliott, Ian McDonald e Rick Wills) per celebrare il quarantesimo anniversario del disco. La performance è stata registrata nel 2017 durante la data al Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort di Mt. Pleasant in Michigan.
Album Tracklist:
01. Cold As Ice
02. Head Games
03. Waiting For A Girl Like You
04. Headknocker
05. The Flame Still Burns
06. Urgent
07. Juke Box Hero
08. Feels Like The First Time
09. Double Vision
10. Blue Morning, Blue Day
11. Long, Long Way From Home
12. Dirty White Boy
13. I Want To Know What Love Is
14. Hot Blooded
DVD/Blu-Ray Tracklist:
01. Cold As Ice
02. Head Games
03. Waiting For A Girl Like You
04. Headknocker
05. Say You Will
06. Urgent
07. Starrider
08. Juke Box Hero
09. Feels Like The First Time
10. Double Vision
11. Blue Morning, Blue Day
12. Long, Long Way From Home
13. Dirty White Boy
14. I Want To Know What Love Is
15. Hot Blooded
16. The Flame Still Burns
17. Fool For You Anyway