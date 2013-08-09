TRIBULATION: a novembre il primo live album, online un estratto

Gli svedesi Tribulation
faranno uscire il 15 novembre via Century Media Records
il primo live album della carriera, dal titolo Alive & Dead At Södra Teatern
.
Il disco sarà disponibile nei seguenti formati:
- Ltd. 2CD+DVD Digipak in Slipcase
- Gatefold black 2LP+DVD
- Digital album
- Gatefold transp. Yellow 2LP + DVD - limitato a 200 copie – disponibile su Sound Pollution
- Gatefold lilac 2LP+DVD - limitato a 100 copie – disponibile su CMDistro
- Gatefold golden 2LP+DVD - limitato a 200 copie
- Gatefold mint colored 2LP+DVD - limitato a 200 copie – disponibile su Nuclear Blast
- Gatefold transp. red 2LP+DVD - limitato a 100 copie – disponibile esclusivamente presso il band merch nel prossimo tour
- Gatefold dark green 2LP+DVD - limitato a 100 copie – disponibile su Kingsroad
- Gatefold silver 2LP+DVD - limitato a 200 copie – esclusiva Metal Blade USA
In fondo alla notizia è riportato il primo estratto Strange Gateways Beckon
.
Di seguito è riportata la tracklist:
Disco 1 – Akt I01. The Lament
02. Nightbound
03. Lady Death
04. Subterranea
05. Purgatorio
06. Cries from the Underworld
07. Lacrimosa
08. The World
09. Here Be Dragons
Disco 2 – Akt II01. Trollens Brudmarsch
02. Melancholia
03. The Motherhood of God
04. Rånda
05. Ultra Silvam
06. Guitar Solo
07. Strange Gateways Beckon
08. Strains of Horror
Disco 3 (DVD)01. The Lament
02. Nightbound
03. Lady Death
04. Subterranea
05. Purgatorio
06. Cries from the Underworld
07. Lacrimosa
08. The World
09. Here Be Dragons
10. Trollens Brudmarsch
11. Melancholia
12. The Motherhood of God
13. Rånda
14. Ultra Silvam
15. Guitar Solo
16. Strange Gateways Beckon
17. Strains of Horror
Ricordiamo che la band suonerà insieme ai Ghost
e agli All Them Witches
il 5 dicembre a Mantova (qui
).