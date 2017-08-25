VHALDEMAR: a novembre la riedizione di ''Metal of the World''

|
Gli heavy metallers spagnoli Vhaldemar hanno reso disponibile, tramite il canale YouTube della Fighter Records, l'audio di Dusty Road. Il brano è presente nella riedizione di Metal Of The World, il loro album del 2010, la cui uscita è prevista per il 19 novembre prossimo.
Tracklist:
01. River Of Blood
02. Dusty Road
03. Saints Of Hell
04. Metal Of The World
05. Wartime
06. My Nightmare
07. Wild Hearts
08. Bastards
09. Action
10. Light And Darkness
11. Arrows Flying High
12. Bach's Invention
13. Old King's Visions (III)