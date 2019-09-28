      Privacy Policy
 
The Revenant - Album Cover
DISCHI IN USCITA

01/10/19
HELLOWEEN
United Alive

04/10/19
WILLIAM DUVALL
One Alone

04/10/19
HATE & MERDA
Un Coltello sotto il Letto divide il Dolore in Due

04/10/19
EHLDER
Nordabetraktelse

04/10/19
EPICA
Design Your Universe - Gold Edition

04/10/19
AKHLYS
Supplication

04/10/19
ESOGENESI
Esogenesi

04/10/19
THE WILDHEARTS
Diagnosis

04/10/19
STORM{O}
Finis Terrae

04/10/19
GOST
Valediction

CONCERTI

03/10/19
NANOWAR OF STEEL + ROYPNOL
CRAZY BULL CAFE' - GENOVA

04/10/19
PINO SCOTTO
SANTOMATO LIVE - PISTOIA

04/10/19
SKELETOON
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

05/10/19
THE OBSESSED (ANNULLATO!)
SPAZIO 211 - TORINO

05/10/19
FOLKSTONE
REVOLVER - SAN DONA DI PIAVE (VE)

05/10/19
SADIST + ZERO TOLERANCE
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

05/10/19
PLATEAU SIGMA
KRAKATOA FEST III - BOLOGNA

05/10/19
DISTRUZIONE + GRUMO
CONDOR DARK CLUB - RUBIERA (RE)

06/10/19
CHURCH OF MISERY
SPAZIO LIGERA - MILANO

06/10/19
THE OBSESSED (ANNULLATO!)
EVOL LIVE - ROMA
ADRIAN BENEGAS: a novembre il suo album di debutto, presentato il singolo con Ralf Scheepers
29/09/2019 - 20:01 (12 letture)

29/09/2019 - 20:01
ADRIAN BENEGAS: a novembre il suo album di debutto, presentato il singolo con Ralf Scheepers
29/09/2019 - 19:54
CORELEONI: ecco il video di ''Angel''
29/09/2019 - 19:48
ORION`S REIGN: presentato un brano del nuovo EP
29/09/2019 - 19:42
STEVE HACKETT: online un nuovo live video dal prossimo DVD
29/09/2019 - 19:38
IMPLORE: ecco il video di ''Parallax''
29/09/2019 - 19:33
NETHERBIRD: disponibile lo streaming integrale del loro nuovo album
29/09/2019 - 03:00
TESTAMENT: il nuovo album è previsto per febbraio/marzo
29/09/2019 - 02:00
MACHINE HEAD: annunciati i nuovi due membri della band
28/09/2019 - 18:06
DOUBLE CRUSH SYNDROME: ecco il singolo ''Death To Pop''
28/09/2019 - 17:59
EVIL INVADERS: presentato un nuovo estratto dal loro DVD
28/09/2019 - 17:31
VOGELFREY: ad ottobre il quinto album
 
