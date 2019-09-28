ADRIAN BENEGAS: a novembre il suo album di debutto, presentato il singolo con Ralf Scheepers

|
Il compositore e chitarrista paraguaiano Adrian Benegas (ex-Tragul) ha annunciato per il 15 novembre la pubblicazione, tramite Pride & Joy Music, del suo album di debutto solista The Revenant. Di seguito, insieme ai dettagli del disco e ad un elenco dei vari ospiti, trovate il lyric video di Servants Of The Death, brano che vede la collaborazione di Ralph Scheepers (Primal Fear).
Ralf Scheepers – vocals (track 1)
Henning Basse – vocals (tracks 2, 3, 5)
Zuberoa Aznárez – vocals (tracks 2, 3, 5)
Herbie Langhans – vocals (tracks 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9)
Adrian Benegas – keyboards, composer
Diego Bogarín – guitars & bass
Seba Ramírez – drums
Alex Holzwarth – drums (track 5)
Tracklist:
01. Servants Of The Death
02. Cadavria
03. Face To Face
04. The Enemy Within
05. Inferno
06. A Change Of Heart
07. Carrier Of The Sunlight
08. The Light Of My Dreams
09. The Revenant