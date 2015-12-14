MOLLY HATCHET: in arrivo un album dal vivo

|
Il 29 novembre la Steamhammer/SPV pubblicherà Battleground, prossimo live dello storico gruppo statunitense Molly Hatchet.
Si tratta del primo con alla voce il nuovo innesto Jimmy Elkin, succeduto al povero Phil McCormack.
Ecco la tracklist del doppio-album:
Disco 1
01. Bounty Hunter
02. Whiskey Man
03. Why Won’t You Take Me Home
04. Son of the South
05. American Pride
06. Edge Of Sundown
07. Fall of the Peacemakers
08. Devil’s Canyon
09. One Man’s Pleasure
10. The Creeper
11. In The Darkness of the Night
Disco 2
01. Justice
02. As Heaven Is Forever
03. I’m Gonna Live ‘til I Die
04. Beatin’ the Odds
05. Jukin’ City
06. Dreams I’ll Never See
07. The Journey
08. Flirtin' with Disaster
Disponibile anche la versione in 3 vinili da 180 gr., a partire dal 13 dicembre.