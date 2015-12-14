      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Jimmy Elkins
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina di ''Battleground''
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

01/10/19
HELLOWEEN
United Alive

04/10/19
THE DARKNESS
Easter Is Cancelled

04/10/19
NIGHTSTALKER
Great Hallucinations

04/10/19
ESOGENESI
Esogenesi

04/10/19
MISTER MISERY
Unalive

04/10/19
AKHLYS
Supplication

04/10/19
WILLIAM DUVALL
One Alone

04/10/19
SYBERIA
Seeds of Change

04/10/19
MYRONATH
Into the Qliphoth

04/10/19
THE WILDHEARTS
Diagnosis

CONCERTI

03/10/19
NANOWAR OF STEEL + ROYPNOL
CRAZY BULL CAFE' - GENOVA

04/10/19
PINO SCOTTO
SANTOMATO LIVE - PISTOIA

04/10/19
SKELETOON
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

04/10/19
IN OBSCURITY REVEALED + GUESTS
STELLA NERA - MODENA

04/10/19
BULLO FEST
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

05/10/19
THE OBSESSED (ANNULLATO!)
SPAZIO 211 - TORINO

05/10/19
FOLKSTONE
REVOLVER - SAN DONA DI PIAVE (VE)

05/10/19
SADIST + ZERO TOLERANCE
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

05/10/19
PLATEAU SIGMA
KRAKATOA FEST III - BOLOGNA

05/10/19
DISTRUZIONE + GRUMO
CONDOR DARK CLUB - RUBIERA (RE)
MOLLY HATCHET: in arrivo un album dal vivo
01/10/2019 - 15:30 (44 letture)

Rob Fleming
Martedì 1 Ottobre 2019, 17.01.56
2
Tra i migliori della seconda generazione del Southern e sicuramente i più sfigati di sempre (con gli indiscussi Maestri, in tutti i sensi, Lynyrd Skynyrd). Ma tempo per loro lo trovo sempre
Shock
Martedì 1 Ottobre 2019, 16.17.49
1
Gruppo tra i più sfigati di sempre ma con un sempre alto tasso a livello musicale. Certo che però, tra una morte e l'altra, tra trent'anni potrebbero essere ancora qui con altri musicisti....
RECENSIONI
79
70
75
83
ALTRE NOTIZIE
01/10/2019 - 15:30
MOLLY HATCHET: in arrivo un album dal vivo
28/04/2019 - 11:17
MOLLY HATCHET: morto il cantante Phil McCormack
06/07/2018 - 14:29
BALOMA BIKERS FESTIVAL: ad agosto la diciottesima edizione, confermati i Molly Hatchet
09/10/2017 - 13:20
MOLLY HATCHET: il 15 dicembre a Mezzago
04/09/2017 - 19:09
MOLLY HATCHET: morto il chitarrista Dave Hlubek
15/04/2017 - 14:38
MOLLY HATCHET: morto il primo bassista Banner Thomas
16/12/2016 - 11:47
MOLLY HATCHET: domani sera al Colony, ecco gli orari
30/12/2015 - 15:06
MOLLY HATCHET: annullato il concerto di Brescia
14/12/2015 - 11:15
MOLLY HATCHET: suoneranno al Circolo Colony ad aprile
ULTIME NOTIZIE
01/10/2019 - 17:17
PRONG: tutti i dettagli del nuovo EP
01/10/2019 - 15:00
RUNNING WILD: copertina e tracklist di ''Crossing the Blades''
01/10/2019 - 12:28
IGGY POP: il video di ''Loves Missing''
01/10/2019 - 12:18
TRANSATLANTIC: riuniti per incidere un nuovo album
01/10/2019 - 11:56
HEAR THE CHANGE FESTIVAL: il 18 ottobre a Seregno con Tides From Nebula e altri
01/10/2019 - 11:44
REVEAL: disponibile il live video di 'You Will Rise'
01/10/2019 - 11:12
BLACK WINTER FEST: le altre band del festival
01/10/2019 - 11:35
CORONATUS: svelati i dettagli di 'The Eminence of Nature'
01/10/2019 - 11:29
BIOSCRAPE: firmano per Ghost Record Label
01/10/2019 - 11:22
CARNATION: online il live video di 'Plaguebreeder'
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     