NIBIRU ORDEAL: debuttano il 15 novembre con 'Solar Eclipse', ecco un brano

I Nibiru Ordeal, quintetto power metal proveniente da Svezia e Finlandia, faranno uscire l'album d'esordio Solar Eclipse il 15 novembre via Inverse Records.
La band commenta:
"After years of practicing, writing, recording and mixing we are ready to put out ”SOLAR ECLIPSE”, our first full length album! Making of this album was an extremely long and frustrating process and we couldn’t be more happy to finally let people hear what we’ve been cooking. SOLAR ECLIPSE is a massive 80-minute listening experience. It consists of 12 songs that we wrote between 2006 & 2015. The album is a fine blend between progressive, structurally complex atmosphering and classic power metal - with all its characteristics like soaring high vocals, endless outbreaks of shred and doublebass drumming".
Solar Eclipse è stato prodotto presso gli Studio 33 in Finlandia. Di seguito è riportato il video del primo estratto Demons & Angels: