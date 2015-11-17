LAST IN LINE: al via i lavori per il terzo album

Durante una recente intervista di Vinny Appice
ai microfoni del podcast Ouch, You're On My Head
(trovate l'audio integrale in basso) è emerso che i Last In Line
hanno iniziato a lavorare al loro nuovo e terzo album. Di seguito un breve estratto:
"We already got together in Vegas. DEF LEPPARD were doing a residency at the Planet Hollywood, and we already started jamming. Vivian had a couple of days off, and we were all there, so we got together two days one week, two days the next week, and we came up with a whole bunch of great ideas that we're gonna work on for songs. So it's definitely in the works
".
Ricordiamo che la band si esibirà in Italia per un'unica data mercoledì 11 dicembre a Parma (qui
i dettagli).