TEITANBLOOD: ecco i dettagli del nuovo album

A sorpresa, i Teitanblood annunciano la pubblicazione del nuovo album The Baneful Choir, la cui uscita è prevista per il prossimo 18 ottobre via Norma Evangelium Diaboli.
La copertina è stata curata da Ketola e la release sarà disponibile nei formati CD, LP e digitale.
A lato potete vedere la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
Rapture Below
Black Vertebrae
Leprous Fire
Ungodly Others
Inhuman Utterings
Insight
… of the Mad Men
The Baneful Choir
Sunken Stars
Verdict of the Dead
Charnel Above