      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
We, The Oblivious - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

04/10/19
MISTER MISERY
Unalive

04/10/19
GOST
Valediction

04/10/19
STORM{O}
Finis Terrae

04/10/19
WHITESNAKE
Slip of the Tongue: 30th Anniversary Edition

04/10/19
EPICA
Design Your Universe - Gold Edition

04/10/19
WILLIAM DUVALL
One Alone

04/10/19
ESOGENESI
Esogenesi

04/10/19
MYRONATH
Into the Qliphoth

04/10/19
SYBERIA
Seeds of Change

04/10/19
GATECREEPER
Deserted

CONCERTI

03/10/19
NANOWAR OF STEEL + ROYPNOL
CRAZY BULL CAFE' - GENOVA

04/10/19
PINO SCOTTO
SANTOMATO LIVE - PISTOIA

04/10/19
SKELETOON + I AM LETHE
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

04/10/19
IN OBSCURITY REVEALED + GUESTS
STELLA NERA - MODENA

04/10/19
BULLO FEST
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

05/10/19
THE OBSESSED (ANNULLATO!)
SPAZIO 211 - TORINO

05/10/19
FOLKSTONE
REVOLVER - SAN DONA DI PIAVE (VE)

05/10/19
SADIST + ZERO TOLERANCE
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

05/10/19
PLATEAU SIGMA
KRAKATOA FEST III - BOLOGNA

05/10/19
DISTRUZIONE + GRUMO
CONDOR DARK CLUB - RUBIERA (RE)
SORGELIG: ascolta la premiere di un brano del nuovo album
02/10/2019 - 19:13 (36 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
02/10/2019 - 19:13
SORGELIG: ascolta la premiere di un brano del nuovo album
10/04/2018 - 15:49
SORGELIG: ecco la premiere di ''Apostate''
12/03/2018 - 09:41
SORGELIG: diffusa la premiere di un nuovo brano
ULTIME NOTIZIE
02/10/2019 - 19:44
OPETH: l'inedito ''Cirkelns riktning''
02/10/2019 - 17:37
MAESKYYRN: ad ottobre il nuovo album
02/10/2019 - 17:31
A NEW TOMORROW: presentato il primo singolo da ''Universe''
02/10/2019 - 16:55
TEITANBLOOD: ecco i dettagli del nuovo album
02/10/2019 - 16:45
BLOOD EAGLE: ascolta il brano ''Unsung Zeros'
02/10/2019 - 16:39
SWALLOW THE SUN: ecco il live video di ''Firelights''
02/10/2019 - 16:36
BASK: ascolta la nuova ''Three White Feet''
02/10/2019 - 15:21
ABORTED: previsto un EP a novembre
02/10/2019 - 11:35
STAGE OF REALITY: live il 18 ottobre al Traffic di Roma
02/10/2019 - 11:28
H.E.A.T: nuovo album nel 2020, ecco il singolo 'One By One'
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     