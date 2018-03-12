SORGELIG: ascolta la premiere di un brano del nuovo album

|
Quello che trovate nel player sottostante è la premiere di A Thousand Skies To Drown In, brano dei greci Sørgelig e presente sul loro nuovo album We, the Oblivious, la cui uscita è prevista per il primo novembre tramite la Humanity's Plague Productions nel formato di CD, mentre con la Les Fleurs du Mal Productions in cassetta.
Tracklist:
01. The Rain That Haunts My Tomb
02. Still-Born Eyes
03. Σάρκες
04. I Am Not
05. Ζωντανός Νεκρός
06. A Thousand Skies to Drown in
07. We Are All Just Wanderers in Oblivion