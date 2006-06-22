APOCALYPTICA: il video di ''Ashes of the Modern World'' dal prossimo album

|
Per presentare il nuovo album Cell-0, gli Apocalyptica hanno pubblicato il videoclip del primo estratto: Ashes of the Modern World.
Il video è stato diretto da Ville Juurikkala, mentre il nono album in studio dei finlandesi uscirà il 10 gennaio per la Silver Lining Music.
Prodotto dalla band stessa, è stato registrato ai Sonic Pump Studios di Helsinki e, poi, mixato dal noto ingegnere del suono Andrew Scheps.
Ecco la tracklist:
01. Ashes of the Modern World
02. Cell-0
03. Rise
04. En Route to Mayhem
05. Call My Name
06. Fire & Ice
07. Scream for the Silent
08. Catharsis
09. Beyond the Stars