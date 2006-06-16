BLIND GUARDIAN: il lyric video del singolo ''This Storm''

|
Ecco il secondo estratto dal nuovo album orchestrale dei Blind Guardian, che verrà pubblicato a nome Blind Guardian Twilight Orchestra.
È uscito oggi per l'etichetta tedesca Nuclear Blast nel formato 7” in tre differenti colorazioni, con il lato B che include la versione strumentale del singolo: This Storm.
Legacy of the Dark Lands, invece, verrà distribuito a partire dall'8 di novembre anche in edizione limitata. Questa comprendente, oltre alla versione strumentale delle canzoni, quella senza gli interludi.
Ecco la lista delle tracce:
CD 1 - Versione regolare
01. 1618 Ouverture
02. The Gathering
03. War Feeds War
04. Comets and Prophecies
05. Dark Cloud’s Rising
06. The Ritual
07. In the Underworld
08. A Secret Society
09. The Great Ordeal
10. Bez
11. In the Red Dwarf’s Tower
12. Into the Battle
13. Treason
14. Between the Realms
15. Point of No Return
16. The White Horseman
17. Nephilim
18. Trial and Coronation
19. Harvester of Souls
20. Conquest Is Over
21. This Storm
22. The Great Assault
23. Beyond the Wall
24. A New Beginning
CD 2 - Versione strumentale
01. 1618 Ouverture
02. War Feeds War
03. Dark Cloud’s Rising
04. In the Underworld
05. The Great Ordeal
06. In the Red Dwarf’s Tower
07. Treason
08. Point of No Return
09. Nephilim
10. Harvester of Souls
11. This Storm
12. Beyond the Wall
CD 3 - Versione senza interludi
01. 1618 Ouverture
02. War Feeds War
03. Dark Cloud’s Rising
04. In the Underworld
05. The Great Ordeal
06. In the Red Dwarf’s Tower
07. Treason
08. Point of No Return
09. Nephilim
10. Harvester of Souls
11. This Storm
12. Beyond The Wall