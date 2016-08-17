      Privacy Policy
 
Ronnie Atkins
PRETTY MAIDS: diagnosticato il cancro a Ronnie Atkins, sospese le attività live della band
05/10/2019 - 15:36 (92 letture)

Nòesis
Sabato 5 Ottobre 2019, 19.00.59
5
Notizia terribile
HeroOfSand_14
Sabato 5 Ottobre 2019, 18.40.04
4
Notizia tristissima, vederlo live dava l'idea di essere super attivo ed in forma alla sua età e non sembrava soffrisse di questi mal di schiena che si sono poi tramutati in cancro. In bocca al lupo di cuore
Beta
Sabato 5 Ottobre 2019, 16.50.28
3
Brutta bestia... speriamo per il meglio.
Lizard
Sabato 5 Ottobre 2019, 16.33.33
2
Ma noooo.... in bocca al lupo a Ronnie e alla sua famiglia!!!
Mic
Sabato 5 Ottobre 2019, 16.25.55
1
Cazzo!
s.v.
89
92
82
