CRADLE OF FILTH: annullano alcuni show per dedicarsi al prossimo album

Dani Filth e la sua band Cradle Of Filth hanno comunicato poche ore fa la decisione di annullare quattro dei prossimo concerti europei per dedicarsi interamente alle fasi di pre-produzione del nuovo album, successore di Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness of Decay (2017). Nello specifico, gli show cancellati per il mese di ottobre riguardano Slovacchia, Germania, Francia e Israele.
Ecco di seguito il comunicato:
"Felicitations Filthlings,
Unfortunately Cradle Of Filth are cancelling their three upcoming shows in Europe (prior to the special London Palladium show), plus the show In Tel Aviv, Israel, due to time restraints concerning writing and pre-production for entering the studio for recording the forthcoming new album.
Having played literally all over the world this year, it is unfortunate that keeping the band this busy has forged an ever-decreasing window in which to fit everything in and so it is with some regret that we have to announce the cancellation of these shows.
That being said, Tel Aviv will be moved to a slot next year to coincide with COF’s first tour of China.
The headline show at the Entrepot in Bruges, Belgium on November 2ndremains unaffected.
Once again sincere apologies for this sudden turn of events, the next thing on our very metal agenda (and the last of a busy year) is the grandiose London Palladium performance on 19th October.
The nightmare before All Hallow’s Eve!
And brethren. please watch the heavens for a much pleasanter Cradle announcement later this week…"
Restiamo in attesa degli aggiornamenti riguardanti il disco in lavorazione.