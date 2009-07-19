      Privacy Policy
 
Artillery
DISCHI IN USCITA

07/10/19
I AM LETHE
Journey

07/10/19
SAMMATH
Across The Rhyne Is Only Death

08/10/19
DYSANGELIUM
Death Leading

10/10/19
DEEP VALLEY BLUES
Demonic Sunset

11/10/19
VANDEN PLAS
The Ghost Xperiment - Awakening

11/10/19
I GIARDINI DI CHERNOBYL
Duel

11/10/19
NECROTTED
Die For Something Worthwhile

11/10/19
APOKALYPTIC RAIDS
The Pentagram

11/10/19
MUNICIPAL WASTE
The Lone Ranger (EP)

11/10/19
AETHERNA
Darkness Land

06/10/19
CHURCH OF MISERY
SPAZIO LIGERA - MILANO

06/10/19
THE OBSESSED (ANNULLATO!)
EVOL LIVE - ROMA

06/10/19
FOLKSTONE
PALCO 19 - ASTI

07/10/19
THE OBSESSED (ANNULLATO!)
FREAKOUT CLUB - BOLOGNA

09/10/19
CRASHDIET + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

09/10/19
PAUL GILBERT
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

09/10/19
MOTORPSYCHO
CAPITOL - PORDENONE

09/10/19
AS I LAY DYING + CHELSEA GRIN + UNEARTH + FIT FOR A KING
MAGAZZINI GENERALI - MILANO

09/10/19
IMPLORE
BAR CASTELLO - CHIUPPANO (VI)

10/10/19
MOTORPSYCHO
HIROSHIMA MON AMOUR - TORINO
ARTILLERY: deceduto Morten Stützer
06/10/2019 - 14:03 (98 letture)

Beta
Domenica 6 Ottobre 2019, 15.50.04
3
Trombosi al cervelletto. Ma Dio santo ...
lisablack
Domenica 6 Ottobre 2019, 14.48.32
2
Oddio no! 😭Quanto mi dispiace...
Lizard
Domenica 6 Ottobre 2019, 14.13.38
1
Che doppietta di brutte notizie R.I.P. Morten...
12/10/2017
Live Report
ONSLAUGHT + ARTILLERY + CHRONOSPHERE + EXARSIS
Dagda Live Club, Retorbido (PV), 06/10/2017
26/04/2011
Intervista
ARTILLERY
La voce e la storia del thrash metal europeo
19/07/2009
Intervista
ARTILLERY
Quando la morte arriva
 
06/10/2019 - 14:03
ARTILLERY: deceduto Morten Stützer
25/09/2019 - 12:21
ARTILLERY: i dettagli della compilation di demo ''In the Trash''
08/11/2018 - 09:56
ARTILLERY: online il video di ''Pain''
17/10/2018 - 19:05
ARTILLERY: ascolta il brano ''Crossroads to Conspiracy''
26/09/2018 - 17:40
ARTILLERY: annunciato il nuovo album in uscita a novembre
11/04/2018 - 19:47
ARTILLERY: a giugno la ristampa di 'B.A.C.K.'
19/09/2017 - 08:00
ARTILLERY: ecco il video di 'When The Magic Is Gone'
05/07/2017 - 09:08
ONSLAUGHT: una data in Italia nel mese di ottobre con gli Artillery
23/03/2016 - 09:39
ARTILLERY: tutto il nuovo disco ascoltabile in streaming
07/03/2016 - 20:49
ARTILLERY: guarda il video di una nuova canzone
06/10/2019 - 15:40
WARDRUNA: firmano con la Sony Music/Columbia Records, annunciati un nuovo album ed un tour
06/10/2019 - 15:26
SHADOW BREAKER: previsto per il prossimo anno l'album di debutto
06/10/2019 - 15:20
EPICA: presentata la versione acustica di ''Martyr Of The Free World''
06/10/2019 - 15:12
ELEGY OF MADNESS: firmano con la Pride & Joy Music, a gennaio il nuovo album
06/10/2019 - 15:05
BLACK FLAG: annullate le date italiane
06/10/2019 - 13:19
CREAM: è morto Ginger Baker
06/10/2019 - 11:09
SNEI AP: presentano il video di 'Io Sono un Problema'
06/10/2019 - 11:04
LIONHEART: guarda il video di 'Burn'
06/10/2019 - 10:57
SHRINE OF INSANABILIS: online un nuovo singolo dal prossimo album
06/10/2019 - 10:49
CRADLE OF FILTH: annullano alcuni show per dedicarsi al prossimo album
 
