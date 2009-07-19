ARTILLERY: deceduto Morten Stützer

|
Apprendiamo poco fa da un comunicato diffuso dalla band tramite la propria pagina Facebook la triste notizia riguardante la scomparsa di Morten Stützer, chitarrista e co-fondatore dei thrasher Artillery. Stando alle dichiarazioni, l'artista è venuto a mancare all'età di cinquantasette anni a causa di una trombosi al cervelletto.
Seguono le parole della band:
In basso il commento di Michael Stützer, fratello e co-fondatore della band:
"Sometimes life is rough.
Sometimes life is not understandable.
Sometimes things happen that are completely unfair!
It is with so much pain and sadness that I have to say goodbye to my loveable brother Morten, who died after a massive blood clot in his cerebellum.
“After 57 years you have left this world, but we will never forget you. You were a clever and talented musician with a great personality, with so much humor and you never gave in in believing what you though was right.
All my thoughts go to you, I will always miss you and all the things we had have together, especially all the music we have listened to and played together.”
And whereever you are now, please write them a new Khomaniac".
Come redazione porgiamo le nostre condoglianze ad amici e familiari del musicista.