BURZUM: nuovo album in arrivo

|
Varg Vikernes ha twittato due post, in cui annuncia che il progetto Burzum riprende con un album in studio incentrato su un gioco di ruolo da lui ideato: Myfarog.
Il titolo provvisorio sarebbe Thulêan Mysteries. Mentre, l'immagine postata come copertina è stata originariamente creata da Theodor Kittelsen tra il 1887 e il 1892 ed intitolata Nøkken (The Water Sprite).
A seguire la tracklist che fungerebbe da colonna sonora per il gioco:
01. Sacred Well
02. The Loss of a Hero
03. ForeBears
04. A Thulêan Perspective
05. Gathering of Herbs
06. Heill auk sæll
07. Jötunnheimr
08. Spell-Lake Forest
09. The Ettin Stone Heart
10. The Great Sleep
11. The Land of Thulê
12. The Lord of the Dwarves
13. A Forgotten Realm
14. Hell Óđinn, Sire
15. The Ruins of Dwarfmount
16. The Road to Hel
17. Thulêan Sorcery
18. Descent into Niflheimr
19. Skin Traveller
20. The Dream Land
21. Thulêan Mysteries
22. The Password
23. The Loss of Thulê
Si tratta del tredicesimo full-length (compreso From the Depths of Darkness), l'ultimo The Ways of Yore risale al 2014. L'anno scorso, lo stesso leader aveva dichiarato di aver messo la parola fine alla one man band chiamata Burzum.