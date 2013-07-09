      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
I componenti del gruppo
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

10/10/19
DEEP VALLEY BLUES
Demonic Sunset

11/10/19
VANDEN PLAS
The Ghost Xperiment - Awakening -- Album Cover

11/10/19
AEGRUS
In Manus Satanas

11/10/19
JETHRO TULL
Stormwatch: 40th Anniversary Force 10 Edition

11/10/19
DODFODD
Stigma

11/10/19
MORTIFERUM
Disgorged From Psychotic Depths

11/10/19
LIFE OF AGONY
The Sound of Scars

11/10/19
APOKALYPTIC RAIDS
The Pentagram

11/10/19
AETHERNA
Darkness Land

11/10/19
PROFANATICA
Rotting Incarnation of God

CONCERTI

09/10/19
CRASHDIET + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

09/10/19
PAUL GILBERT
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

09/10/19
MOTORPSYCHO
CAPITOL - PORDENONE

09/10/19
AS I LAY DYING + CHELSEA GRIN + UNEARTH + FIT FOR A KING
MAGAZZINI GENERALI - MILANO

09/10/19
IMPLORE
BAR CASTELLO - CHIUPPANO (VI)

10/10/19
MOTORPSYCHO
HIROSHIMA MON AMOUR - TORINO

10/10/19
PINO SCOTTO
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

11/10/19
BONGRIPPER + BURNING GLOOM + SATORI JUNK
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

11/10/19
OMNIUM GATHERUM + IN MOURNING + HEIDRA
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

11/10/19
MOTORPSYCHO
LATTERIA MOLLOY (c/o "La Nave di Harlock") - BRESCIA
PRAYING MANTIS: ''Highway'' dal prossimo album dal vivo
09/10/2019 - 15:30 (57 letture)

RECENSIONI
68
72
80
ALTRE NOTIZIE
09/10/2019 - 15:30
PRAYING MANTIS: ''Highway'' dal prossimo album dal vivo
23/04/2018 - 14:04
PRAYING MANTIS: guarda il video di ''Keep It Alive''
17/04/2018 - 14:41
PRAYING MANTIS: ascolta ''Keep It Alive''
10/03/2018 - 14:53
PRAYING MANTIS: a maggio il nuovo album, ascolta la titletrack
13/08/2015 - 20:33
PRAYING MANTIS: disponibile il nuovo brano 'Tokyo'
23/07/2015 - 17:01
PRAYING MANTIS: il nuovo brano 'All I See' da Youtube
10/07/2015 - 14:08
PRAYING MANTIS: il video del brano 'Fight For Your Honour'
26/06/2015 - 16:22
PRAYING MANTIS: ascolta un nuovo brano
18/06/2015 - 21:17
PRAYING MANTIS: disponibili tutti i dettagli del nuovo disco
09/07/2013 - 17:13
PRAYING MANTIS: svelati i nomi di cantante e batterista
ULTIME NOTIZIE
09/10/2019 - 17:00
OBSCURA: il video di ''Emergent Evolution''
09/10/2019 - 16:44
MAYHEM: slitta all'8 novembre l'uscita di ''Daemon''
09/10/2019 - 14:38
MONSTER MAGNET: in Italia a febbraio per la celebrazione di ''Powertrip''
09/10/2019 - 14:29
NECROFILI: dal vivo il 20 ottobre a Roma con i Disease
09/10/2019 - 14:05
RIVERSIDE: due date in Italia nel 2020
09/10/2019 - 14:18
UNDERNOISE HARDCORE FESTIVAL: questo sabato a Modena, ecco il programma
09/10/2019 - 14:12
CATHUBODUA: online il singolo ''Hero of Ages''
09/10/2019 - 12:00
BURZUM: nuovo album in arrivo
09/10/2019 - 02:11
STATIC-X: i primi dettagli su ''Project Regeneration''
09/10/2019 - 01:22
ABORTED: la copertina de ''La Grande Mascarade''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     