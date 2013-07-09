PRAYING MANTIS: ''Highway'' dal prossimo album dal vivo

|
Ecco il video Highway, brano che farà parte di Keep It Alive: registrato a Milano durante la partecipazione al Frontiers Rock Festival V del 28 aprile 2018.
Il nuovo album dal vivo dei Praying Mantis uscirà il prossimo 6 dicembre - sia nel formato audio che in quello video - per la Frontiers Records.
Ecco la tracklist dell'intera performance inclusa nel CD e nel DVD:
1. Captured City
2. Panic in the Streets
3. Highway
4. Believable
5. Keep It Alive
6. Mantis Anthem
7. Dream On
8. Fight for Your Honour
9. Time Slipping Away
10. Children of the Earth