ZONAL: a fine ottobre l'album di debutto, ecco un brano

Gli industrial metallers Zonal, band composta da Justin Broadrick (Godflesh/Jesu/JK Flesh) e Kevin Martin (The Bug/Ming Midas Sound) hanno reso disponibile tramite il canale YouTube della Relapse Records il video di In A Cage. Il brano, che vede la collaborazione della poetessa americana Moor Mother, è presente sull'album di debutto della band Wrecked, in uscita il 25 ottobre.
Tracklist:
01. Body Of Wire (Featuring Moor Mother)
02. In A Cage (Featuring Moor Mother)
03. System Error (Featuring Moor Mother)
04. Medulla (Featuring Moor Mother)
05. Catalyst (Featuring Moor Mother)
06. No Investigation (Featuring Moor Mother)
07. Wrecked
08. Debris
09. Black Hole Orbit
10. S.O.S.
11. Alien Within
12. Stargazer