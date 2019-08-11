INFIRMITY: disponibile un nuovo brano dal debutto

Grazie al player riportato in anteprima qui
è possibile ascoltare in streaming Plastic Idols - The Obsessed
, nuovo singolo del quartetto death metal Infirmity
.
La band farà uscire il debutto discografico Descendants of Sodom
il 9 novembre via Lost Apparition Records
.
Tracklist:1. Gomorrah Aflame
2. Descendants Of Sodom
3. Darkness Reigns Supreme
4. Infatuated With Intoxication
5. Plastic Idols - The Obsessed
6. Depths Of Regression
7. Unholy Deception
Di seguito la titletrack precedentemente diffusa: