NIGHTWISH: tutti i dettagli sul prossimo album dal vivo

Apro la notizia e: "Che palle, un altro disco live! Ma le novità sul nuovo disco in studio no?". Poi guardo il video e ... va beh. Maestri. In questo DVD effettivamente la carne al fuoco è proprio tanta ... tra pezzi che suonano raramente e i riarrangiamenti con la nuova formazione (l'intermezzo di flauto di Gethsemane, che originariamente era suonato in tastiera e qui è suonato da Troy è fantastico) c'è proprio tanta roba.