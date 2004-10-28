NIGHTWISH: tutti i dettagli sul prossimo album dal vivo

|
Il 6 dicembre la Nuclear Blast Records pubblicherà Decades: Live in Buenos Aires, nuovo album dal vivo dei Nightwish.
La performance è stata ripresa e registrata nello Stadio Malvinas Argentinas di Buenos Aires il 30 settembre del 2018, durante il Decades: World Tour.
Uscirà sia in doppio CD che in Blu-ray. Ecco qui la tracklist di entrambe:
CD 1
01. Swanheart
02. End of All Hope
03. Wish I Had an Angel
04. 10th Man Down
05. Come Cover Me
06. Gethsemane
07. Elan
08. Sacrament of Wilderness
09. Deep Silent Complete
10. Dead Boy's Poem
11. Elvenjig
12. Elvenpath
13. I Want My Tears Back
CD 2
01. Amaranth
02. The Carpenter
03. The Kinslayer
04. Devil & the Deep Dark Ocean
05. Nemo
06. Slaying the Dreamer
07. The Greatest Show On Earth
08. Ghost Love Score
Blu-ray
01. Swanheart
02. End of All Hope
03. Wish I Had an Angel
04. 10th Man Down
05. Come Cover Me
06. Gethsemane
07. Elan
08. Sacrament of Wilderness
09. Deep Silent Complete
10. Dead Boy's Poem
11. Elvenjig
12. Elvenpath
13. I Want My Tears Back
14. Amaranth
15. The Carpenter
16. The Kinslayer
17. Devil & the Deep Dark Ocean
18. Nemo
19. Slaying the Dreamer
20. The Greatest Show On Earth
21. Ghost Love Score
Disponibile anche l'earbook di 36 pagine, contenente sia la versione audio che quella video.
Prevista anche l'edizione in 3LP da 140 gr. con un libretto di 8 pagine.