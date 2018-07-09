DAWN RAY`D: previsto per fine mese l'album ''Behold Sedition Plainsong''

|
I black metallers inglesi Dawn Ray'd hanno annunciato per il 25 ottobre la pubblicazione, tramite Prosthetic Records, di Behold Sedition Plainsong, nuovo album della band da cui è estratto il singolo Like Smoke Into Fog.
Tracklist:
01. Raise The Flails
02. The Smell Of Ancient Dust
03. Like Smoke Into Fog
04. To All, To All, To All!
05. A Time For Courage At The Borderlands
06. Songs In The Key Of Compromise
07. Until The Forge Goes Cold
08. A Stone’s Throw
09. Soon Will Be The Age of Lessons Learnt
10. Salvation Rite
11. The Curse, The Dappled Light