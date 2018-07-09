      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Behold Sedition Plainsong - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

15/10/19
ARCANE TALES
Power of the Sky

17/10/19
SHRINE OF INSANABILIS
Vast Vortex Litanies

17/10/19
MAESKYYRN
Interlude

17/10/19
SHRINE OF INSANABILIS
Vast Vortex Litanies

17/10/19
BREAK ME DOWN
The Pond

18/10/19
SANTA CRUZ
Katharsis

18/10/19
HOLY SERPENT
Endless

18/10/19
UNAUSSPRECHLICHEN KULTEN
Teufelsbücher

18/10/19
KONKHRA
Alpha and the Omega

18/10/19
NEGATOR
Vnitas Pvritas Existentia

CONCERTI

14/10/19
VOLBEAT + BARONESS + DANKO JONES
FABRIQUE - MILANO

14/10/19
OMNIUM GATHERUM + IN MOURNING + HEIDRA
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

15/10/19
BLACK FLAG - ANNULLATO
Estragon - Bologna

16/10/19
BLACK FLAG - ANNULLATO
Magazzini Generali - Milano

16/10/19
SLEEP
TPO - BOLOGNA

16/10/19
A PALE HORSE NAMED DEATH
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

17/10/19
BLACK FLAG - ANNULLATO
Teatro della Concordia - Torino

17/10/19
THUNDERMOTHER
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

18/10/19
BLACK FLAG - ANNULLATO
ORION - ROMA

18/10/19
PINO SCOTTO
STAMMITCH TAVERN - CHIETI
DAWN RAY`D: previsto per fine mese l'album ''Behold Sedition Plainsong''
13/10/2019 - 22:07 (19 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
13/10/2019 - 22:07
DAWN RAY`D: previsto per fine mese l'album ''Behold Sedition Plainsong''
09/07/2018 - 11:01
DAWN RAY`D: l'11 luglio a Roma, ecco il bill completo
ULTIME NOTIZIE
13/10/2019 - 22:04
HAMMERSCHMITT: presentato il video di ''Saints Of Rock''
13/10/2019 - 21:56
DIE KRUPPS: a novembre il nuovo album
13/10/2019 - 11:07
SUICIDE SILENCE: terminate le registrazioni del prossimo album
13/10/2019 - 10:58
MACHINE HEAD: annunciati i nuovi orari della data di Padova
13/10/2019 - 10:53
AKTAION: presentano la clip di ''Oblivion''
13/10/2019 - 10:47
LOATHE: il video del singolo ''New Faces in the Dark''
13/10/2019 - 10:38
BLOOD EAGLE: online il video di ''Impact Irreversible''
13/10/2019 - 10:34
INNERLOAD: firmano per Ghost Record Label
12/10/2019 - 18:40
MORARI: disponibile il nuovo singolo ''Heart''
12/10/2019 - 18:35
CORONATUS: ecco il secondo singolo dal prossimo disco
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     