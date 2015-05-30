CRYPTIC BROOD: ascolta un nuovo brano dall'album in uscita a novembre

|
Il trio doom/death metal tedesco dei Cryptic Brood ha pubblicato in streaming il nuovo brano dal titolo Biting Through Flesh. Il pezzo proviene da Outcome of Obnoxious Science, secondo album della band in uscita il 22 novembre tramite War Anthem Records.
Di lato è riportata la copertina di Outcome of Obnoxious Science, mentre la tracklist è come segue:
1. Biting Through Flesh
2. Harrowing Hallucinations
3. Mantled with the Stench of Death
4. Wading Through Remains
5. Slaves of Hypnotic Commands
6. Ferocious Torment
7. Outcome of Obnoxious Science
8. Haunted by Nightmarish Visions
9. Interlude
10. Coated with Human Skin
11. Relish in Ecstasy